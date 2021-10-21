CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

By CLAUDIA LAUER
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmAVa_0cXi0glL00
Rape On Train SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards speaks during a news conference as SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III stands behind her on an El platform at the 69th Street Transportation Center, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia, following a brutal rape on the El, as other riders watched, over the weekend. They discussed the emergency call boxes on SEPTA trains and how to properly contact police from the trains. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Tom Gralish)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.

“It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at this time that we will charge passengers,” said Margie McAboy, spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney's office.

In an emailed statement, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said prosecutors want witnesses to come forward, rather than fearing prosecution, and said, “Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of a passenger who may have witnessed a crime."

Authorities continue to investigate the Oct. 13 attack, where a woman was repeatedly touched and groped over the course of a 40-minute ride despite trying to push 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy away, according to an arrest affidavit that detailed the surveillance footage from the train.

Investigators say Ngoy ripped the woman's pants off and proceeded to rape her for somewhere between six and eight minutes before officers boarded the train and detained him.

Police declined to say how many passengers may have witnessed the assault, but have said it appeared that some held their phones up in the direction of the assault seemingly to film the attack. Police have also declined to say whether investigators have found any photos or videos of the attack posted online.

Requests by The Associated Press for surveillance video from the Oct. 13 attack on the Market-Frankford line have been denied, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. It remains unclear whether passengers actually witnessed or recorded what happened on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said Wednesday that at points during the rape, there were passengers standing or sitting nearby, though he couldn't guess whether any understood the serious nature of the situation.

“Chief (Thomas) Nestel made his best estimate that 10 people were walking through, sitting or standing near where the attack was occurring at points throughout the assault,” Busch said. “Our hope is that people will realize when they see this type of activity, whether they fully understand it or not, that they will push the emergency call button or call the police. There really was no way to not see it even if they didn't fully understand."

Legal experts said unrelated passengers don’t have a legal duty to intervene under Pennsylvania law.

“Unless they have a legal duty to intervene, like a parent for their child, a person cannot be prosecuted for sitting back and doing nothing,” said Jules Epstein, a law professor and director of advocacy programs at Temple University Beasley School of Law.

“Doing nothing may be morally wrong, but in Pennsylvania, without that special duty relationship, it is not legally wrong," Epstein said.

Busch said the employee who called the police, entered the train car after the assault had begun, but his call meant police had an opportunity to arrest Ngoy.

“Without that call, the suspect might have been able to just walk off the train and we would still be looking for him,” Busch said.

SEPTA's police chief, Nestel has said Philadelphia 911 did not receive any calls about the attack. He said Monday operators at Delaware County 911 were still researching whether it received calls.

Ngoy is charged with rape and related sexual assault offenses. He was being held on $180,000 bail, awaiting an initial appearance scheduled for Oct. 25. Attorney Mary Elizabeth Welch confirmed the Delaware County Public Defender’s office is representing Ngoy, but said she could not comment on the case Wednesday.

Court records show Ngoy has a history of arrests and convictions under at least three names in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and suburban Southeastern Pennsylvania counties including public intoxication, defecating or urinating in public, public disturbance and other charges.

In D.C., Ngoy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual abuse in November 2017 under the name Jack Falcon, after police said he groped two women on the street near a homeless shelter where he was staying.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Felony charges dropped in underpaid Mountain Dew case

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Felony charges filed against a man who underpaid 43 cents for a soda in Pennsylvania have been dropped. Joseph Sobolewski said he thought he paid the right price at a convenience store in Perry County, Pennsylvania. He said a sign on the Mountain Dew cooler said...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
KRMG

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung facing assault, battery charges

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities arrested former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung on Monday to face charges of assault and battery in Massachusetts, WFXT reported. Court officials told the news station that the charges involve one of Chung’s family members. He also faces an accusation of vandalizing property, according to WFXT.
QUINCY, MA
KRMG

DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim

CHICAGO — (AP) — In the fall of 1976, Carolyn Sanders received an exciting postcard from her brother. “I'll see you soon cause I love you,” Francis Wayne Alexander — known to his family as Wayne — wrote to his younger sister. She hadn't spoken with him since his 1975 wedding and hoped the brief note meant he was coming to visit the family on Long Island, New York, for Christmas.
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The police department did not release the name of the suspect nor the names of the slain and injured victims. One of the people killed was identified by family members as Jo Acker, a security guard who worked at the mall. Family members said she died while trying to stop the shooter.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, OK
Delaware County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Delaware, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist's cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
KRMG

Potential legal woes mount after 'Rust' shooting tragedy

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Alec Baldwin the actor, who pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director, likely won’t be held criminally or civilly liable for the tragedy. But Alec Baldwin the producer might be,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

’70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Former Weather Underground radical David Gilbert has been granted parole after 40 years behind bars for his role in a deadly 1981 Brink’s robbery that was a violent echo of left-wing extremism born in the 1960s, the state corrections department said Tuesday. Gilbert, 76, has...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Ap#The Associated Press#Septa
KRMG

Disgruntled neighbor who killed 9 by arson gets life term

AKRON, Ohio — (AP) — A man convicted of killing nine people in arson fires in his neighborhood was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for each death. Judge Christine Croce also ordered that Stanley Ford, of Akron, serve the terms consecutively. Ford, 62, has maintained his innocence....
AKRON, OH
KRMG

Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — A preliminary report on the derailment of an Amtrak train in north-central Montana last month that killed three people and injured dozens more gave no information on the cause of the accident, but said the train’s emergency brakes were activated and that Amtrak estimated the damage at $22 million.
HELENA, MT
KRMG

Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future

Just two reporters were allowed inside a Georgia courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Pandemic restrictions also kept reporters and the public out of the courtroom during the sex-trafficking trial of music star R. Kelly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

NEW YORK — (AP) — An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.
OHIO STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy