FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, the Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup back-to-back not just because they were the best hockey team on the ice. They were also the NHL's best in the front office managing the salary cap made even more difficult because of pandemic revenue losses. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO