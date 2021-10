Sliding five new $100 bills into a self-serve kiosk at Sports Haven, Vinny Rosarbo bet on more than just the New Orleans Saints beating the Seattle Seahawks. He was also throwing his support behind a statewide wager that newly legalized gambling options will help Connecticut more than it will hurt by promoting the kind of addiction that led a state representative to resign his position the same day.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO