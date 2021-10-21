Mastodon Share Bewitching New Track “Sickle And Peace” From Forthcoming Album Hushed And Grim

Troy Sanders from Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON spoke to Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio about the band's upcoming album, "Hushed And Grim", which is due on October 29. Asked how he and his bandmates decide on which songs to release first prior to the arrival of the full-length disc, the singer/bassist said: "Our label, Warner Brothers, of 15 years or so, they've been fantastic, and they kind of put the ball in our court, like, 'This is what we would like to do. What would you guys like to do?' The four of us, we listen to them, because it should be their field of expertise, but we also know what we would like for our fans to hear first. So, thankfully, it was a quite easy process of what we were gonna put out — here's song one, song two and song three. Just like we would kind of go back and forth with how we sequence an album. We just talk to one another and express why I think it should be this way, and why do you think different. It's a respectable conversation that we have internally, as with our label. So, thankfully, there's no butting of heads like that that I could see being a very easy problem to have with other bands, perhaps."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO