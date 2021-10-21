CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Netflix Employees Walk Out Over Dave Chappelle, Fans Voice Undying Support at Sold-Out London Gig

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle is planning a 10-city U.S. tour of his controversial Netflix special “The Closer” in the unlikely event that the streamer pulls the show, according to fans who attended a sold-out London gig on Wednesday evening. According to multiple attendees, Chappelle indicated that he would visit 10 cities...

