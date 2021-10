SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – In the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, a former Theranos project manager and college friend of Holmes’ brother took the stand Tuesday. Daniel Edlin testified that Holmes would often orchestrate company tours and demonstrations to hide the fact that Theranos technology often failed. “What this witness did is to demonstrate to the jury that at the same time Theranos was saying they had this breakthrough medical technology, it was really just a cheap parlor trick. That it was a demonstration that was being faked,” said legal analyst and former prosecutor Steve Clark. Edlin joined Theranos in 2011, after...

