These two teams have been in this position before. Like, last year, when the Braves were up on the Dodgers 2-0 and 3-1, only to see L.A. come back and win the NLCS. That was a much different situation, with the NLCS played in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, with only 25 percent capacity for fans. This year, with Atlanta having home field and up 3-1, they still have two home games to put this series away even if they lose Game 5 tonight. The Braves are a hot team right now, too:

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO