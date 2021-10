The legend Ashley “Meltdown” Mitchell joins Bananas to dish the dirt on Episode 9 of Spies, Lies, and Allies. First they get down into the details of her fling with Nelson, the definition of “polidicking,” and her real issue with Burna (0:40). Then they get into the more recent drama between her and Cory over the money she stole from Hunter after winning Final Reckoning (31:00). Then they talk about the twist at the end of Episode 8 (38:00), the multi-level challenge and new groups formed at the end (45:30), and the night out at the club (57:30). Finally, they talk about a very vocal and eventful nomination (1:06:22) and elimination challenge (1:11:05).

