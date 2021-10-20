CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Masked Singer': Hamster runs off his wheel. Wildcard Jester makes eerie costume debut

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Spoiler alert! The following contains spoilers from the Oct. 20 episode of " The Masked Singer ," including the identity of the unmasked celebrity.

Hamster's " Masked Singer " ball has come to a halt. The cuddly singer was forced off his hamster wheel Wednesday, after being eliminated from the competition.

The episode celebrated songs throughout the decades with a time traveling theme. Leslie Jordan , a star on Fox's " Call Me Kat ," joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as a guest panelist. Jordan, 66, made a grand entrance performing "This Little Light Of Mine" in a Soft Serve costume.

Naturally, he wasn't the only one showcasing his vocals during the singing showdown.

Rose petals showered Bull as he crooned Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love." Pepper selected Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" and Skunk showed off her rap skills with "Square Biz" by Teena Marie. Another wildcard, the Jester, was thrown into the mix. He rocked the house with Alice Cooper's "School's Out." (Warning: his creepy costume isn't for the faint of heart.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8qwb_0cXhy5Lr00
Meet the Jester. This wildcard is not clowning around when it comes to the competition. FOX

But it was Hamster who was served the ultimate fright: elimination.

He sang Luis Miguel's tune "Sabor a Mí" in Spanish, recalling an evening when he and his wife attended a star-studded after-party following a Miguel concert. Hamster said Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore and Jerry Seinfeld attended the bash.

"That was easily one of the most charming things I've ever seen in my life," Thicke said of Hamster's performance. "That was outstanding."

An additional clue to Hamster's identity came by way of a portable TV. "I never imaged that many, many años/years later me, the Hamster, would be on this (references TV) with all my amigos," the challenger explained.

Thicke envisioned Hamster could be " Only Murders in the Building " star Martin Short, or actor Sean Astin. Jordan envisioned "You Sang to Me" artist Marc Anthony, while Scherzinger's instincts pointed her to comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDjiF_0cXhy5Lr00
Hamster showed off his romantic side, singing in Spanish for his wife. FOX

But upon Hamster's elimination, the panel changed up their guesses.

Thicke doubled-down on his first impression guess of "Up in Smoke" actor Cheech Marin. Jeong discarded his first guess of "Groundhog Day" star Bill Murray for comedic actor Will Ferrell. McCarthy originally thought of "Conan" sidekick Andy Richter and " Seinfeld " actor Jason Alexander, but settled on "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" star Rob Schneider. Scherzinger also first thought of Alexander, a guess she swapped for her hunch from earlier in the evening, Iglesias, a choice Jordan agreed with.

Hamster turned out to be none other than McCarthy's final guess: Rob Schneider.

"You were absolutely phenomenal on this show," McCarthy praised.

"It's hard to compete against the Bull, who can do the splits," the artist formerly known as Hamster said modestly. "That's pretty impressive."

Schneider said he "had so much fun," but had to overcome his nerves.

"I was backstage. I was so nervous, and I go, 'Why am I this nervous? I'm dressed as a hamster,'" he said. "You get into it. It is one of the best experiences I've ever had."

Episodes of "The Masked Singer" can be viewed on Fox's website .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Masked Singer': Hamster runs off his wheel. Wildcard Jester makes eerie costume debut

Popculture

Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Season 6, Episode 6 - "Time Warp" The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you've seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he's been called an "icon" and that he's "changed the course of history." As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a "scoundrel." In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he's a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester's time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Jester Costume Was Originally Too Risque for TV

The Masked Singer's Jester may be the scariest costume the FOX singing competition has ever introduced, but he was also reportedly the most scandalous. TMZ reports that before audiences met the secret celebrity rogue in Wednesday's episode, the costume had to undergo a major revamp to make it past the censors.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Masked Singer: Ruth Pointer, 75, takes off Cupcake mask and reveals identity after elimination

Grammy-award winning singer Ruth Pointer was unmasked and eliminated on The Masked Singer on Wednesday after performing as Cupcake on the hit Fox show. The 75-year-old Pointer Sisters singer performed the Bruno Mars hit Finesse while dressed in a giant purple Cupcake costume with blue and purple swirled frosting as Group B contestants took the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of the Hamster: Here's the Star Under the Mask

It’s been thirty years since he was making copies on “Saturday Night Live.” Now, Rob Schneider has been revealed as the Hamster — Hamming it up, the Ham-star, the Hamsterminator, Masked Over My Hammy, Hams-I-Am, M.C. Hamster — on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Schneider had been disguised as the Hamster, but was unmasked at the end of the sixth episode of Season 6, “Time Warp.”
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

The Masked Singer's performers did the time warp before another celebrity vanished. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Fox competition series celebrated "Time Travel" night, as each contestant performed a favorite throwback while reflecting on a time in their life they would choose to revisit. After the performance, the show used its time machine to reveal an important memento from the person's past that hinted at their identity. Group A was in the spotlight tonight, as the Bull performed a sentimental version of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, Pepper belted out "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, the Skunk sang "Square Biz" by Teena Marie, the...
CELEBRITIES
