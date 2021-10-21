CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlingen, TX

State constitutional amendments would change who can run for judge, what they can campaign on

By Brice Helms
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHoWR_0cXhx5O400

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — There are eight state constitutional amendments to vote on this year, two of which deal with regulating who can run for judge and what they’re able to do while campaigning.

New COVID-19 subvariant is spreading in UK: What we know

In Texas, judges are elected positions that you currently need four years of experience to run for, but Proposition Four would require a candidate to have eight years of experience practicing law before they can run.

“The idea behind it is so that you don’t have a person riding a purely political wave without qualifications and experience to rule on the very important things they need to rule on,” Rick Barrera, an attorney in Harlingen said.

CLICK HERE FOR 2021 Elections — Polling locations

Proposition four would also require candidates for the Texas Court of Appeals or Texas Supreme Court to have 10 years of experience practicing law in the state before being elected. Currently, both those positions require eight years and allow for experience outside the state to apply.

Proposed Texas redistricting maps ‘unfair’ to minorities, promote ‘racial discrimination,’ lawsuit alleges

Should this proposition pass, it would shrink the candidate pool, something Barrera said would be beneficial.

He said that having more strict rules for who can do the job “actually increases the quality of the choices you get to make” for the positions.

Another proposition on the ballot is Proposition Five . It would more evenly regulate the rules for campaigning for judge positions.

Right now, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct can investigate judges for statements they make during elections.  Proposition five would extend that power to candidates running for judge, leveling the playing field.

“That is incredibly important because a judicial candidate, for example, may make a claim on how they would rule in certain types of cases or what they would do,” Barrera said. Incumbent judges wouldn’t be allowed to make such statements because of the guidelines put in place by the commission.

Barrera said it is important for judges to be elected based on their ability, and not their beliefs because they have so much power.

“Courts in our county control everything from children to juvenile conduct to the disposition of property, all the way to challenges on taxes and of course protecting the public from crime,” he explained.

EXCLUSIVE: Construction underway on ‘Remain in Mexico’ court facility in Laredo

Barrera said anyone wishing to become more informed about the eight propositions could contact his law office at (956) 428-2822 .

Early voting in Texas takes place from October 18 until October 29. Election Day is November 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Two constitutional amendments will give tax breaks to the families of some recently deceased people

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the ballot this year are two constitutional amendments that would provide tax exemptions to some Texans. Amendments to the state’s constitution have the highest level of legal authority if challenged in courts. If approved, these amendments would take effect a month after election day, November 2nd. One of the amendments […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott signs off on Texas’ new political maps, which protect GOP majorities while diluting voices of voters of color

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday approved Texas’ new political maps for the state’s congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts, according to Texas Legislature Online. The maps were drawn to keep Texas Republicans in power for the next decade. They simultaneously diminish the power of voters of color — despite new census numbers pointing to Texans of color […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 vaccine requirements in effect for U.S. residency applications

Beginning Oct. 1, all those applying for permanent residency in the United States must be vaccinated for coronavirus, according to the Department of Homeland Security. A spokesperson for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told Border Report on Monday that anyone who is applying for permanent residency in the United States must show proof of vaccination.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

2K+
Followers
773
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy