KANSAS CITY – The countdown is on to the final checkered flag of the season as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the second time this year. “We’ve come a long way since the last race at Kansas. Just last weekend, we were able to show we can come into the 550 (horsepower) races with top-10 speed,” said Briscoe. “I think that can for sure transfer over to this weekend and we’ll try to go pick up where we left off. Kansas is a place where you can move around and find your line – the opposite of Texas, really. I’ve always enjoyed racing there, reminds me a lot of dirt racing and having those options to find what you need as the track and car change.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO