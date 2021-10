I took one look at Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ eyes when he was in the tunnel before kickoff at Super Bowl LV, and I knew Kansas City did not stand a chance. Years ago, when I was growing up dreaming of becoming an NFL scout, Matt Millen said something I have never forgotten about the Redskins’ quarterback Mark Rypien. Millen was a linebacker for San Francisco at the time and they were playing the Redskins in the playoffs on January 12, 1991.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO