The Music Venue Trust held a Venues Day at EartH in Dalston on 5 October. Oliver Weindling of the Vortex attended. Here is his report:. The Music Venue Trust’s Venues Day was the first chance for 2 years for the grassroots music venues to get together. There was a strong celebratory element to it. Most venues are now open again, though can mean many different things. The hard work of MVT founder and chief executive Mark Davyd and of his team has delivered results: only four out of 770 members had actually closed, in contrast with the fear, in March 2021, that 83% could permanently disappear.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO