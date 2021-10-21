Tonight’s full moon may obscure peak of meteor shower

The October full moon, known as the “Hunter’s Moon,” will likely outshine the peak of the Orionid meteor shower that is also visible overnight Wednesday.

This is because the nighttime illumination offered by full moons can essentially flood out the more delicate light that flashes when meteor showers shoot by at night. Meteor showers are best viewed when conditions are as dark as possible, so when a full moon or near-full moon is on display it can be much tougher to spot shooting stars as they streak across the sky.

If you’re lucky though you may still be able to see some meteors! Viewing of tonight’s event is best after midnight and when looking in a southeast direction.

Other than the bright moon tonight, we’re not anticipating much cloud cover or any rain tonight. So keep an eye on the sky and if you’re in the right place at the right time you may see a piece of the meteor shower and the beautiful full moon.