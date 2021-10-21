Hagerstown man arrested on drug-related offenses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– 32-year-old Taariq Roberts of Hagerstown was arrested after police found multiple drugs in a car.

Police said they found Roberts and three other people asleep in a parked car on N. Jonathan Street on Tuesday. After further investigation, officers searched the car and found nearly 300 crack cocaine capsules and more than $2,800.

Roberts is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession, controlled dangerous substances Large Amount, Not Marijuana Common Nuisance Distributing Narcotic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.