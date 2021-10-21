11-year-old hospitalized from Spring Grove School tests positive for COVID-19

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Spring Grove School sixth-grader was taken from a local hospital to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford after testing positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Services is conducting contact tracing and investigating the case.

San Benito County Health also mentioned 72 Spring Grove School sixth grade students attended a science camp in Santa Cruz County. When they returned three of the students tested positive for COVID-19 and all 72 students were required to quarantine for 10 days.

