San Benito County, CA

11-year-old hospitalized from Spring Grove School tests positive for COVID-19

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Spring Grove School sixth-grader was taken from a local hospital to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford after testing positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Services is conducting contact tracing and investigating the case.

San Benito County Health also mentioned 72 Spring Grove School sixth grade students attended a science camp in Santa Cruz County. When they returned three of the students tested positive for COVID-19 and all 72 students were required to quarantine for 10 days.

Daniel Boening
5d ago

So what was the test? Did you think we forgot about that? Please stop manipulating. You are responsible for killing INNOCENT CHILDREN!

Yvonne Rita
5d ago

... I know the truth under this and for the headline to say that the child was strictly going over there for covid-19 is so wrong there was an underlying health issue with the child. I love how the media uses this to scare parents and children ridiculous 🤦🏻‍♀️ prayers for the child's speedy recovery! and prayers for the family as well❤️🫂

don’t be dumb, please.
5d ago

Also, if he was transported to LPCH, he most likely has an under lying condition. It’s a specialty children’s hospital.

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

