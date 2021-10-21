CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt98C_0cXhuxLe00

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) play against the Utah Jazz (0-0) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09

The @1041straight shoot around report has been moved to 7:00 pm each night We will be on both @ZoneSportsNet and @kslnewsradio tonight for the Utah Jazz opening game. Tune in – 8:53 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lot of love for Derrick Favors in Utah. pic.twitter.com/1Z3smbw9jq8:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkkUZ_0cXhuxLe00

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Romeo Langford was all alone inside, got the pass, and Mitchell Robinson recovered to get in front of him. And I’m not sure I’ve ever seen panic set in that quickly. – 8:29 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

And your officials for the season-opener: Kevin Scott, Michael Smith and John Conley. These officials are endorsed, approved and blessed b @badunclep who has not had enough of a season to curse any of them…..

YET – 7:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says theres no expectations on Josh Giddey tonight “we are in it for the long haul. We don’t get overly excited from one outcome, we just want to help him learn to be consistent.” Says Giddey has downhill speed that has more pop than Mark anticipated. – 7:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault said part of the reasoning for starting Favors is that he’s coming home. He’s meant a lot to the Jazz and their fans. – 7:46 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said he started Derrick Favors due to the stability he brings. “I’m not going to lie, he’s coming home, this is a special place to him, I wanted to acknowledge that.” – 7:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on ex-Jazz big man Derrick Favors: “He’s the man. He’s got a great temperament, he’s very steady. … The young guys really like him. He’s not giving any speeches, but he’s one of the guys our rookies look at.” – 7:44 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Derrick Flavors will start at center for the Thunder – 7:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault announces the starters as:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Darius Bazley

Derrick Favors – 7:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors will start at center tonight, per Mark Daigneault.

Other four starters same as preseason: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Bazley – 7:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors will start. – 7:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on SGA: “He’s got unbelievable maturity level for his age. He’s lost in the competition. He’s also lost in his work. He’s an unbelievable worker. He comes better every time. He sees the big picture.” – 7:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Utah “has a threat at every spot.” Mention’s Mitchell is “an elite guard”, Conley is crafty, and so on and so forth. – 7:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says you have to make the Jazz earn everything, “pursue the heck out of the ball.” Says the Jazz “are a low mistake team. They just don’t beat themselves.” – 7:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Snyder with plenty of kind words about Derrick Favors, who will face his former team tonight.

“My relationship with Fave, it’s a lifetime relationship … I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying you miss him.” – 7:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on Derrick Favors:

“You hope that you have the chance to get to know someone at a personal level like I’ve had the chance to know Fav.”

Calls Favors a lifelong friend.

#takenote | @KSLSports – 7:21 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Quin Snyder was asked about Lu Dort having the most success of any player in the league when guarding Donovan Mitchell:

“My guess is you could say that about Lu Dort with a lot of guys.” – 7:19 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

With Eric Paschall cleared I’ll be curious how Quin Snyder handles the back up forward minutes.

He’s got the edge in experience over Elijah Hughes but Hughes defense and three-point shooting were obviously improved in the preseason.

#takenote | @kslsports7:19 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Eric Paschall (right index finger) is available to play. Trent Forrest (out) is still in the concussion protocol – 7:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Paschall (dislocated finger) is AVAILABLE tonight. – 7:13 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ahead of his NBA debut pic.twitter.com/XnifO5I1Dk7:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMBMe_0cXhuxLe00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said veterans have told him it’s a really long season so you can’t dwell on one game. – 7:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gives a lot of props to Villanova on preparing players for the NBA, specially on how to understand the scouting report and get it down prior to tip off so you don’t have to think, just know it and play. – 7:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “We have our scouting report on what we need to focus on during the game. We are going out there to compete and do the best we can.” On the difference in if Utah goes big or small. – 7:01 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – October 20, 2021 – Opening Night Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams

New York – Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

OUT: Boston: Richardson, Horford NY: Noel, Gibson pic.twitter.com/RWGb5IyP4R7:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252jjW_0cXhuxLe00

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jazz had the best record in the NBA last year.

Thunder are supposed to have the worst record in the NBA this year.

Couldn’t ask for a better litmus test for SGA, Dort, Giddey, Baze, Poku and this young squad than OKC’s season opener. – 6:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Should the #Thunder trade for Marvin Bagley? #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/10/20/okc…6:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Super excited to be back on the road this season. Can’t wait to bring you stories from every stop.

Subscribe to The Oklahoman for exclusive Thunder features, columns, analysis and game coverage.

bit.ly/2lO4eQ2 pic.twitter.com/aVIKUbMSU76:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqXe8_0cXhuxLe00

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Robert Williams vs Mitchell Robinson might be about as athletic a center matchup as there can be in the NBA right now. There might be some incredible highlights tonight from those two. – 5:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Knicks starters:

Mitchell Robinson

Julius Randle

RJ Barrett

Evan Fournier

Kemba Walker – 5:48 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Mitchell Robinson starting at center. Taj is out for personal reasons. Nerlens also out. pic.twitter.com/3aWkN54oUe5:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ27Q_0cXhuxLe00

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau says Mitchell Robinson will start at center, as you’d expect given the NYK injuries. No Taj Gibson (personal reasons) and Nerlens Noel (foot) tonight vs. BOS. – 5:46 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel will miss tonight’s game for the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau says. Mitchell Robinson will start opposite Robert Williams at center — pretty intriguing matchup. – 5:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 5:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZszV_0cXhuxLe00

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Great to have Hornets basketball again tonight, pre-season is fine but there’s nothing like the real thing.

Remember last season they lost their first two games against OKC & Cleveland and were fine. Expect a slow start with the limited time key players have had in pre-season – 3:45 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz season opener tonight

Radio Broadcast with @1041straight and @David Locke will be on @kslnewsradio 1160/102.7 as well as @ZoneSportsNet 1280/97.5.

On the floor with Ron Boone at 6pm on Instagram at DLocke09

Postcast after the game on You Tube and Facebook at David Locke – 3:28 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

🗣️📢 Opening night is nice and all… but it’s officially Rookie Debut Day. Who do we have our eyes on tonight?

🚀 Jalen Green

⚔️ Evan Mobley

🦖 Scottie Barnes

🪄 Jalen Suggs

⛈️ Josh Giddy

🪄 Franz Wagner

👑 Davion Mitchell

🦤 Ziaire Williams

⭐️⭐️⭐️ #NBATopShotThis3:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Pregame read on how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey can coexist, and why Mark Daigneault believes “style is overrated” when it comes to fit.

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2…3:26 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Can Utah State basketball exceed preseason expectations? deseret.com/2021/10/20/227… pic.twitter.com/N2rDSAbwY93:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061VtQ_0cXhuxLe00

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings Gameday Live: Updated with a look at how Damian Lillard dominated while going 3-0 against the Kings last season. Enter Davion Mitchell, who already told Lillard “I kind of know your moves.” Is this Dame Time or an Off Night?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…3:12 PM

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Milwaukee vs. Utah Preseason Recap: Jazz Bounce Bucks, 124-120

If a game is played but doesn’t count in the standings and nobody can watch it online, did it really happen?. The https://t.co/81I5Zsi7OV feed is experiencing a technical issue. We are working to resolve it and hope to have it resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience and Go Bucks!—...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, Starting Lineup-27th October 2021|NBA 2021-22

Read about Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting Lineup-27th October |NBA 2021-22. The Denver Nuggets will face the Utah Jazz in a road game at the Vivint Arena, Utah. Utah Jazz has a 2-2 score in the pre-season games whereas the Denver Nuggets led by the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic had the record of 1-4.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Ron Boone
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Donovan Mitchell
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Thunder odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Oct. 20 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah (52-20) had the NBA's best record last season. while the Thunder (22-50) finished second-to-last in the Western Conference. These teams met three times last year with the Jazz winning all three matchups.
NBA
ABC4

Jazz cruise in season opener over Oklahoma City, 107-86

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The most anticipated Utah Jazz season in decades is off to a solid start. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points as the Jazz tipped off the season with a relatively easy 107-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. After starting the game 1 for 8 from the field, […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vivint Arena Game Time
NBA

Preview: Thunder at Jazz - 10/20

After three weeks of Training Camp, four preseason games and a slate of practices, the Thunder is finally set to open its 82-game regular season. The team kicks things off with a trip to Salt Lake City to face Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. What to Watch.
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder – Utah Jazz preview -The development campaign begins

The NBA tipped off its 75th campaign last night wIth two matches including ring night for the Bucks. Tonight the OKC Thunder begin their 2021-22 journey with their first of 82 games. Generally, it feels like a lifetime between the finish of one season and the start of the next....
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz dominate Thunder in season-opening 107-86 victory at Vivint Arena

The Utah Jazz opened a new season with a typical dominant defensive performance. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 21 rebounds to lead Utah to a 107-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Six different players scored in double figures for the Jazz in their season-opening win....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
thehivesports.com

Game 2: Utah Jazz defeat Sacramento Kings to remain unbeaten

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings 110-101. Donavan Mitchell bounced back, scoring a season high 27 points. Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds, beginning the season with back-to-back 20 rebound games. He passed Truck Robinson for the most games with at least 20 boards in Jazz history (17).
NBA
DELCO.Today

Villanova Influence Shows With Oklahoma City Thunder New Rookie Center

It’s kind of obvious Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl went to Villanova, writes Joe Mussato for The Oklahoman. You can see it in the way Robinson-Earl rebounds, sets screens, and quietly does the dirty work. Robinson-Earl, a second-round pick, is a legitimate candidate for the Oklahoma City Thunder...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz love Nikola Jokic’s game and hate having to face it

Given that Rudy Gobert is an admittedly prideful basketball player, you might suppose he would take umbrage with fellow center and division rival Nikola Jokic earning Most Valuable Player honors this past season, in spite of the Denver Nuggets finishing a full five games back of the Utah Jazz in the season standings.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA predictions: How long can the Bulls, Warriors and Jazz remain undefeated?

We’re exactly one week into the 2021-22 NBA season, and there is already a ton to talk about. The rookies are off to a fast start, nine of the 12 western conference teams are below .500, the two teams that entered the season with the best championship odds (Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets) have looked unspectacular, and only the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz remain unbeaten.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Is the Utah Jazz defense changing?

The Utah Jazz have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA during recent regular seasons. They’ve nearly perfected Quin Snyder’s system, which revolves around Rudy Gobert’s elite interior defense. Snyder has emphasized forcing teams out of efficient shots and into less efficient shots. That method has seen laudable success with Gobert in the paint and the rest of the team defending the three-point line.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry comparisons boldly rejected by Seth Curry

Despite a rough offseason that saw their family go through a very personal matter, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are doing quite well to start the NBA season. The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers both won on Sunday night, with the sweet-shooting Curry brothers lighting it up for their respective teams.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy