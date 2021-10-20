CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens OT Brandon Knight does not report to team

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30T8PT_0cXhuuhT00

The Baltimore Ravens have put together many different offensive line combinations over the course of the 2021 season so far. The team has dealt with injuries to many important players on their line, so they’ve had to find contributions from elsewhere to help the unit play at a high level.

On Monday, Baltimore claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He was expected to provide depth at the tackle position, which has seen Ronnie Stanley be shut down for the year and Alejandro Villanueva deal with a knee injury. However, at the end of an article about Nick Boyle, the Ravens mentioned that Knight failed to report to the team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the situation, and confirmed that Knight was not with the Ravens, but didn’t elaborate much farther.

“I don’t really know the details of that. That was a personal decision on his part, so he’d have to answer that. I don’t know, but he decided not to report.”

The whole situation is very peculiar, as rarely do players fail to report to their teams unless some sort of situation arises. It’s unclear what personal decision led Knight to fail to report, but it is a situation to monitor over the coming days. Baltimore later put Knight on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

While Knight is on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, he will not count against the Ravens’ 53-man roster, nor will his salary count against the salary cap. Baltimore has his playing rights, so Knight will remain in the organization until he is removed from the list or otherwise let go by the Ravens.

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens claim OT Brandon Knight off waivers, sign OG James Carpenter to practice squad

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has been busy on the transaction wire bringing in more offensive linemen. After the starting unit as a whole, especially at tackle, struggled mightily in their one and only loss that came in the season opener, DeCosta has focused on adding blockers. On Monday,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Knicks sign Brandon Knight, waive him on same day

New York Knicks, Brandon Knight, Brooklyn Nets, Kentucky, National Basketball Association, Phoenix Suns, NBA Summer League, Milwaukee Bucks, Julius Randle, Kenny Payne. Former Kentucky Wildcat Brandon Knight was signed on Saturday to a contract with the New York Knicks. Then, just a little over three hours later, the team waived...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Brandon Knight Agrees to Contract with New York

Free-agent guard Brandon Knight reportedly signed with the New York Knicks on Saturday, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated. Knight has averaged 14.1 points on 41.1 percent shooting since entering the league in 2011. Injuries have curtailed a promising career, though, with the 29-year-old playing less than half the season on average since 2014-15.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Landed A New Job With The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the NFL. Well, sort of. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’ll be joining the NFL Players Association. For the first time ever, the NFLPA will have a chief brand ambassador. Lynch has been assigned this new role, as he’ll be tasked with supporting the development of past, current and future players on and off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Closing In On Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the past few months. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, there’s a chance the Houston Texans will finally part ways with the Pro Bowl quarterback. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans could have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy