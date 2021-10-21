Manoah Earns MLB All-Rookie Team Selections

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah earned All-Rookie Team selections from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

Oct 2, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (6) is helped into the team home run jacket by manager Charlie Montoyo (25) at the end of the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Manoah finished the year with a 9-2 record with a 3.22 ERA in 20 appearances. He set a franchise rookie record with 127 strikeouts, and his 1.05 WHIP and an opponent batting average of .192 was the lowest of any rookie starter this season.

In his final four appearances on the season, the former West Virginia hurler picked up four wins with an ERA of 1.69 and 35 strikeouts amid playoff contention. Two of those four wins came against the eventual American League East Champion Tampa Bay Rays, allowing just two runs in 14 innings and 17 strikeouts.

