One male found dead after canoe capsized in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) - One man is dead after his canoe capsized in the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 64-year-old Ralph Raymond Fuchs of Blawnox.

A second man who was also in the canoe was rescued from the water. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The search for Fuchs lasted into the evening Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.