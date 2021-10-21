CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharpsburg, PA

One male found dead after canoe capsized in Allegheny River

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4saF_0cXhunlc00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) - One man is dead after his canoe capsized in the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 64-year-old Ralph Raymond Fuchs of Blawnox.

A second man who was also in the canoe was rescued from the water. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The search for Fuchs lasted into the evening Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blawnox, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Sharpsburg, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Sharpsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Sharpsburg, PA
Accidents
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Capsized#Allegheny River#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDKA News Radio

Body of man found in Monongahela River

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Just after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Pittsburgh Police were given reports of a body floating in the Monongahela River. The body was described as a male near the Liberty Bridge and originally reported by a boater. River Rescue arrived and pulled the man...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

Southern Beltway opens to traffic Friday

The Southern Beltway, a 13-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between U.S. Route 22 and I-79, opens to traffic Friday. It will open in phases as crews gradually open ramps and uncover signage. The roadway is expected to be fully open by Friday afternoon. State and local officials held a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy