Murphy vs. Ciattarelli: Is NJ governor race as predictable as it seems?

By KYW Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago
The first New Jersey gubernatorial debate between incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (right) and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli took place at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Sept. 28, 2021. Photo credit Amy Newman/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey is one of only two U.S. states electing a governor this year. Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is up for a second term, facing Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

There hasn't been a lot of talk about this race, so we wanted to see what's going on.

We caught up with John Weingart, Associate Director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, who tells us that Governor Murphy is expected to win, but there are a few things that could potentially derail him.

We also talked about where Phil Murphy might go in the future if he is re-elected, and what implications this race could have in the 2022 midterm election.

Listen above in your podcast player.

Comments / 15

ali
5d ago

8000, old folks gone ! Due to being place in corona filled nursing homes !! pop / mom shops closed! High taxes! Food prices up! Gas up ! State building closed! DMV longer then usually lines! No school bus drivers ! Trash issues! Food shelves bear! Inmates released only out a day or so kill again! I remember! Inmates release get food cards ! Not cool ! Million dollar set aside for lawyers for illegal immigrants! Taxes going up! Gee, does this sound like something suitable for you n your family value? If so do u

Reply(1)
6
kristo njelly
5d ago

lord of putting mom and pop out of business, forcing unproven vaccines on elementary school kids, allowing degenerate confused males into bathrooms of innocent bright eyed little girls who will never know grandma or grandpa who were in a protected nursing home.

Reply
5
Diane Ott
5d ago

Murphy made Jersey sanctuary state and is using tax payer money for a fund to pay for lawyers to defend illegal aliens. My taxes go up soon the only people living in Jersey will be either rich or illegal

Reply
2
