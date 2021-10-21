Murphy vs. Ciattarelli: Is NJ governor race as predictable as it seems?

The first New Jersey gubernatorial debate between incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (right) and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli took place at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Sept. 28, 2021. Photo credit Amy Newman/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey is one of only two U.S. states electing a governor this year. Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is up for a second term, facing Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

There hasn't been a lot of talk about this race, so we wanted to see what's going on.

We caught up with John Weingart, Associate Director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, who tells us that Governor Murphy is expected to win, but there are a few things that could potentially derail him.

We also talked about where Phil Murphy might go in the future if he is re-elected, and what implications this race could have in the 2022 midterm election.

Listen above in your podcast player.