A man that's been missing for over a week has been found dead in his truck after it apparently went over a cliff on a Colorado Pass and plunged about 100 feet. Authorities still aren't sure when the accident occurred or what caused it, but they have determined that David was heading toward Crested Butte on Highway 133 when it veered off the right side of the road that didn't have any guard rails, slid down the embankment, and hit some trees.

