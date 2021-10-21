CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan rescues woman from burning home in Springfield

By Ashley Eddy, Emilee Kuschel
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shawn Schaefer was out delivering packages for Amazon on Wednesday when he noticed smoke coming from a nearby house in southwest Springfield.

It was the start of what Schaefer calls being at the right place at the right time. Schaefer tells OzarksFirst he immediately went over to see what was happening.

He said a man ran up to him in the yard and asked if he could help get his wife, who was still trapped inside, out of the house.

After calling for help, Schaefer said he started brainstorming how to help.

He said it was hard to see inside the house with all the smoke, but he yelled inside to direct the woman to a window. From there, Schaefer broke the tabs on the window and helped the wife get out safely.

“A lot of waves of emotions hit me,” Schaefer said. “I could only imagine being trapped in the house, what she was feeling, what she was going through. I couldn’t see, I couldn’t breathe, so being trapped inside the house, I couldn’t imagine.

He said he wanted to do what all good people should do and help others.”Everyone’s calling me hero at the station and everything, and I don’t feel like a hero, I just feel like I was doing the right thing,” Schaefer said.

Wednesday afternoon, Schaefer and his family, members of the Battlefield Fire Protection District, and the husband involved in the fire reconnected.

Battlefield Fire District Chief, Scott Moore, said he had something to say to Schaefer.”I’m hiring,” Moore said.

Moore said it’s an opportunity for the fire officials to express their gratitude for what Schaefer did.”Right place, right time, but he still had to choose to act,” Moore said. “That choice is likely what makes a difference in someone’s life.”

Moore said the family involved in the fire is safe and they are very grateful a Good Samaritan was there to help.

