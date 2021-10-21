Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Latest Rumor As Utter Nonsense

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent hopes her BFFs, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, return to the show one day. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 31, wishes she had pals Stassi Schroeder, 33, and Jax Taylor, 42, by her side this season, and while they aren’t going to be shown on the show this season after getting fired, she’s hopeful her friends will be back in the future. “We obviously miss them tremendously,” the new mom to daughter Ocean Emmett, 6 months, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during Travel & Give’s Travel with a Purpose fundraiser on Oct. 11 at TomTom in West Hollywood. “But, I think the show is great. I think we’re two episodes in. It’s absolutely fantastic and it’s deep. We’re back to the roots of the show and these relationships and friendships have so much history. We went two years pretty much without really deep diving into our issues, so it’s kind of like emotional vomit on the show this year.”

