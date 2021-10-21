Man dies after two-car crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man died at the hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

According to the Greer Police Department, the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard near Hampton Road.

Officers said a car and a pickup truck were headed eastbound on Wade Hampton Blvd. when the car hit the left side of the truck. The crash caused the truck to run off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the truck was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Myron Belcher, 73, of Taylors.

The car’s driver and passenger were both treated at the scene for injuries.

Investigators are also looking for the driver of a white van, possibly a Ford Transit van, who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 864-848-2151 so that investigators can speak to them.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greer Police Department and charges are pending outcome of that investigation.

