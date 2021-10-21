CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greer, SC

Man dies after two-car crash in Greer

By Bethany Fowler, Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0S16_0cXhsYGL00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man died at the hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

According to the Greer Police Department, the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard near Hampton Road.

Officers said a car and a pickup truck were headed eastbound on Wade Hampton Blvd. when the car hit the left side of the truck. The crash caused the truck to run off the road and hit a tree.

Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution

The driver of the truck was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Myron Belcher, 73, of Taylors.

The car’s driver and passenger were both treated at the scene for injuries.

Investigators are also looking for the driver of a white van, possibly a Ford Transit van, who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 864-848-2151 so that investigators can speak to them.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greer Police Department and charges are pending outcome of that investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wade Hampton, SC
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greer, SC
City
Taylors, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

One killed in Greenville Co. crash on Easley Bridge Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenville County that happened Monday. The incident happened at Ledbetter St. and Easley Bridge Rd. The crash involved three vehicles at the intersection, according to the coroner’s office. One person inside a vehicle was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

One injured in Simpsonville shooting near Fairview Rd.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Simpsonville. The Simpsonville Police Department responded Sunday to a gun shot call in a parking lot near Fairview and Harrison Bridge Roads. One person has been taken to the hospital, City of Simpsonville officials said. Their condition is unknown at this time. Police are continuing to […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford Transit
WSPA 7News

Man dies after running red light, crashing into school bus in NC

NEWTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 41-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after authorities said he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a school bus in Catawba County, causing the bus to overturn, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said James Willis was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound […]
NEWTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

2K+
Followers
931
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy