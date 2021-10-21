CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Woodside flags drop in gas reserves, shares dip

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Petroleum slashed its gas reserves estimate for two fields at the Wheatstone project on Thursday, in an unexpected downgrade that knocked the top Australian oil and gas company's shares. The company also said it was on track to sell down stakes in its $12 billion Scarborough...

