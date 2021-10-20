Sports in brief

Posting all of its points in the first half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team blasted Punxsutawney, 42-12, last Friday night to even its record to 4-4. Keaton Delp and Mark Strothers each scored two touchdowns in the first half as the Bulldogs led 42-0 at the break. Strothers scored on runs of 35 and 59 yards while Delp caught a 24-yard TD pass from Jake Dougherty and ran for a 42-yard TD late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs also got a 33-yard TD pass from Dougherty to Caleb Smith and a 14-yard scoring run from Kyle Lee. Strothers went for 141 yards on just nine carries. Dougherty completed 8 of 11 passes for 127 yards. … Improving to 5-4 and edging closer to a playoff berth, the Union Knights knocked off St. Marys, 25-7, last Friday at home. Quarterback Taylor Smith threw for two TDs and ran for a score while Austin Davis ran for 133 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. Smith connected with Brody Pollock twice for his TD passes covering 15 and 25 yards. Smith’s run covered five yards while Davis capped the Knights’ scoring with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team edged Forest Area, 4-3, in its District 9 Class 1A playoff opener Monday. The Bulldogs, who now face top-seeded Karns City in the quarterfinals, got goals from Elliott Reinsel, Stephen Goth, Luke Hinderliter and Brody Toy, who broke the 3-3 tie with four minutes left to go in regulation.

FOOTBALL ・ 18 HOURS AGO