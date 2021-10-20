CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Sports in brief

By Rich Rhoades
Courier-Express
 7 days ago

The Redbank Valley Bulldogs Junior Division youth football team will play in this year’s ABC League playoffs. The Juniors finished 8-0 after beating Grove City 58-20 last Saturday and earned the second seed in the six-team bracket, thus a first-round bye. They’ll play Oct. 30 against an opponent to be determined...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

EPC football team rankings: Hard to believe, but it’s Rivalry Week

Maybe not to the kids and coaches who work at it constantly and might consider the football season a grind at some point, but to many others the 2021 scholastic football season has flown by. Seems like the start of the heat acclimatization, which actually began in some blistering heat on Aug. 9, was just yesterday. Opening night, which was marred to an extent by thunderstorms that delayed ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Courier-Express

DuBois MS girls X-C take 2nd at Northwestern PA championships

KANE — The 2021 Northwestern PA Middle School Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Kane Area High School took place amidst plenty of cold, rainy and muddy weather. There were 19 different schools taking part among the boys and girls teams — seven of which were local schools. Clarion-Limestone took top honors for the firs and the DuBois Lady Beavers were able to place second overall with its team of seven runners.
DUBOIS, PA
Courier-Express

DuBois beats top-ranked P-O to claim OLSH title

CORAOPOLIS — The DuBois volleyball team closed out its regular season on a high note Saturday by capturing the title at the always tough Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) Tournament by besting Philipsburg-Osceola, the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state, in the championship match. DuBois got off to...
DUBOIS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Courier-Express

Volleyball playoffs begin for Brookville, C-L

Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone volleyball teams start the postseason this week in separate brackets. Wednesday night at home, it’s a rare home playoff game for the 7-9 Lady Raiders, who host Punxsutawney in what’s a third matchup this year in the District 9 Class 2A first round. It’s a six-team bracket with No. 1 seed Keystone and No. 2 seed Redbank Valley getting byes to the semifinals next Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Courier-Express

Kline sets Bison record; Dutchmen win league title

The Tri-County Area has seen its share of huge individual performances and big team wins week in and week in 2021, and Week 9 produced more of the same Friday night. No one are player had a bigger evening than Clearfield receiver Karson Kline, who went off in a lopsided 47-14 Senior Night victory against Bellefonte to etch his place in the Bison record books.
CLEARFIELD, PA
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: St. Thomas Aquinas Quarterback Zion Turner

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee features dynamic quarterback Zion Turner from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Turner likes to talk smack with one of his assistant coaches, who happens to be NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. “Yea we go at it every day at practice, literally sometimes we have to tone it down. That’s how intense it gets you know. Me and coach Taylor have a great relationship, you know I love coach Taylor, as well as his son Mason. We get along very well,” Turner told CBS4’s Mike Cugno. St. Thomas Aquinas High School...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Courier-Express

Brockway routs Bucktail, 39-0

RENOVO — Coming off a heartbreaking home loss to Port Allegany a week ago, the Brockway football team bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 39-0 victory at District 9 Small School South Division foe Bucktail. Brockway got a strong effort on the defensive side of the...
BROCKWAY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarion University#American Football#Abc Youth Football#Abc League#Slippery Rock#Stat#Port Allegany
Courier-Express

Turning it over: Bulldogs top Falcon Knights, 28-6

RIMERSBURG — Turning its trip to Union High School into a turnover party, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs spoiled any District 9 League Small School South Division title hopes that the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights might have had last Friday night. Forcing a whopping eight turnovers in a 28-6 win, the...
RIMERSBURG, PA
Courier-Express

Regular-season finales for Redbank Valley, Union/ACV

What’s at stake going into this week for the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley football teams?. Positioning perhaps in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs for the Falcon Knights. With Redbank Valley’s win last week at Union/A-C Valley that ironically secured Keystone the District 9 League’s Small School South Division,...
EDUCATION
Courier-Express

ECC upsets Clarion-Limestone, 4-2

STRATTANVILLE — Scoring three first half goals, the No. 7 seed Elk County Catholic Crusaders upended second-seeded Clarion-Limestone 4-2 in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals on a miserable, rainy and windy Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. While the Crusaders move on to Thursday’s semifinals, the Lions’ season...
ELK COUNTY, PA
Courier-Express

D9 Cross Country Championships Saturday

RIDGWAY — One year after Brookville hosted the District 9 Cross Country Championships, the postseason race heads back to its traditional home at Ridgway’s Francis Grandinetti Elementary School grounds this Saturday. The Class 1A races are 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. respectively for the girls and boys. Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone...
RIDGWAY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Courier-Express

Volleyball playoffs begin as Lady Bulldogs defend title

Redbank Valley’s defense of its District 9 Class 2A volleyball title begins next Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs, who finished the regular season with a 9-6 record, earned the No. 2 seed in the six-team field and will await Wednesday’s matchup that has No. 6 seed Punxsutawney visiting No. 3 Brookville.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Courier-Express

A look back

Posting all of its points in the first half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team blasted Punxsutawney, 42-12, last Friday night to even its record to 4-4. Keaton Delp and Mark Strothers each scored two touchdowns in the first half as the Bulldogs led 42-0 at the break. Strothers scored on runs of 35 and 59 yards while Delp caught a 24-yard TD pass from Jake Dougherty and ran for a 42-yard TD late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs also got a 33-yard TD pass from Dougherty to Caleb Smith and a 14-yard scoring run from Kyle Lee. Strothers went for 141 yards on just nine carries. Dougherty completed 8 of 11 passes for 127 yards. … Improving to 5-4 and edging closer to a playoff berth, the Union Knights knocked off St. Marys, 25-7, last Friday at home. Quarterback Taylor Smith threw for two TDs and ran for a score while Austin Davis ran for 133 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. Smith connected with Brody Pollock twice for his TD passes covering 15 and 25 yards. Smith’s run covered five yards while Davis capped the Knights’ scoring with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team edged Forest Area, 4-3, in its District 9 Class 1A playoff opener Monday. The Bulldogs, who now face top-seeded Karns City in the quarterfinals, got goals from Elliott Reinsel, Stephen Goth, Luke Hinderliter and Brody Toy, who broke the 3-3 tie with four minutes left to go in regulation.
FOOTBALL
Courier-Express

Bulldogs knocked out of D9 playoffs

KANE — After a 2-2 halftime in miserable conditions, things only got worse for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in their District 9 Class 1A soccer playoff opener at Kane. The host Wolves, seeded No. 4, scored four unanswered goals to pull away with a 6-2 win over the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. That finished the season at 10-8.
KANE, PA
Courier-Express

Lions ousted by Elk Co. Catholic, 4-2

STRATTANVILLE — Scoring three first half goals, the No. 7 seed Elk County Catholic Crusaders upended second-seeded Clarion-Limestone 4-2 in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals on a miserable, rainy and windy Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. While the Crusaders move on to Thursday’s semifinals, the Lions’ season...
ELK COUNTY, PA
Courier-Express

linderbaum photo 10-26

Why Iowa's 'playmaker' center Tyler Linderbaum is a challenge for the Badgers. The best player on the Iowa football team’s offense touches the ball every play, but doesn’t have a passing, rushing or receiving yard to show for it. The Badgers can't allow Tyler Linderbaum to take their best defenders out of plays.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KXRM

CSU Pueblo senior adds English to Thunderwolves’ special teams

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — At 34 years old, CSU Pueblo senior kicker Dean Faithfull just wants to be ‘a part of the boys’ who are mostly 10 or more years younger than him. “There are moments where it’s a little bit strange,” Faithfull said. “I didn’t want to be the old man. I wanted to […]
PUEBLO, CO
Courier-Express

Bison blank DuBois 4-0 in playoff opener

DuBOIS — When the Clearfield and DuBois boys soccer teams met in the regular season, the teams nearly played to scoreless draw before the Beavers pulled out a 1-0 win in the closing seconds of overtime. No such dramatics were necessary for either side Wednesday in a District 9 Class...
DUBOIS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy