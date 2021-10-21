Marysville City Council tables discussion on cannabis resolution

The Marysville City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to table a discussion and action on a resolution related to commercial cannabis activity in the city for another meeting.

Mayor Chris Branscum, councilmember Brad Hudson, and councilmember Stuart Gilchrist voted to table the discussion. Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and councilmember Dom Belza voted no. Branscum made the motion to hold off on discussing the resolution due to the item being heard late on Tuesday. He requested it be placed higher on the agenda at the next meeting to allow more of the public to present to participate.

The resolution would define the number of each type of commercial cannabis business that shall be permitted to operate in the city. It was recommended by staff to establish the number of businesses by type in accordance with the city’s municipal code to provide the Cannabis Review Committee with direction for future issuance of additional cannabis related business licenses. A staff report lists 16 types of cannabis businesses and the maximum number of each type that can operate in the city.

According to the staff report, a distribution facility is anticipated to be approved through the committee in the near future and there has been significant interest in the last six months from various parties in establishing additional cannabis related businesses. The number of delivery only retailers was listed as “TBD” in staff’s recommendation and it must be determined by the city whether delivery only businesses are separate from storefront retailers.

“While additional cannabis businesses provide a financial benefit to the city and constituents, the non financial needs/desires of the community should also be weighed,” the staff report read.

In other business:

– Two downtown business owners brought forward their concerns about the parking problem in the downtown area and took particular issue with Yuba-Sutter Training Zone customers using parking in front of their businesses.

One business owner talked about older clients having to walk more than a couple of blocks to get to the store and having difficulty walking back with larger items.

Resident Kelly Richcreek spoke during the public comment section and defended the gym.

“That gym brings people from all over,” Richcreek said.

City Manager Jim Schaad said solutions brought up by the business owners such as designated parking spots would cause more problems than solutions.

“It really is a sign that our businesses are thriving,” Schaad said of downtown parking. “... Having limited parking spaces is a good indicator of a healthy downtown area.”

Belza and Buttacavoli both said the proposed solutions may cause more problems and that parking further away from a storefront and walking was part of the downtown experience in Marysville.

“This is a good thing we have this many people in downtown,” Belza said.

Hudson suggested that the city consider adding more parking spaces and Branscum suggested having a loading and unloading zone in certain areas to allow for people to load larger retail items. The mayor also suggested that the business owners discuss their concerns directly with Training Zone rather than having the city put pressure on the gym to make changes.

– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read presented the Cotton Rosser Bronze Statue Project to the council on Tuesday. Read said the effort to get a statue of the local legend erected in the city started more than a year ago and on Saturday a meet the artist event will be taking place.

YSAC is collecting donations for the project, which is slated to be located at Plaza Park on First Street, to the right of the Silver Dollar Saloon. The artist, Jeff Wolf, is based out of Utah and will be at the YSAC Gallery on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. with samples of his work. The maquette or model of the sculpture of Rosser on horseback will be unveiled on Saturday.

Read said the next steps include meeting with the planning commission, creating construction plans, and finalizing the maquette. Site and foundation work is set to begin in spring 2022. The statue is supposed to be installed in August 2022 and a dedication ceremony is planned for September 2022. He said the total cost of the project is estimated at $270,000 and will require seven tons of bronze. Read said the statue will draw tourism to the city.

“I think this is a magnificent endeavor,” Branscum said. “Cotton is obviously larger than life and we’d like to get this done while he can still enjoy it.”

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.