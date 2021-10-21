Yuba City Council votes to rescind previously approved development plan

Yuba City Council unanimously approved rescinding the Lincoln East Specific Plan (LESP) on Tuesday to reduce barriers to development.

The LESP was approved by the council in 2010 in order to facilitate successful growth in the southwest edge of city limits. The area includes 1,160 acres located west of the city limits, east of George Washington Boulevard, south of Franklin Road, and north of Bogue Road. The plan was to develop the area with a mix of residential and commercial uses, park and recreational sites, and public facilities. No lands within the LESP area have been annexed or developed in the city and only recently has there been interest in annexing and subdividing a small portion of the area for residential development, according to a staff report.

“However, lack of any other development activity in the LESP, combined significant and challenging implementation provisions related to growth phasing, use of development agreements, and infrastructure planning, has effectively resulted in the LESP functioning as a deterrent to new growth, and therefore appears contrary to city council direction regarding removing of impediments to new growth,” the staff report read.

By rescinding the LESP, the goal is to facilitate planned development in the area by allowing for individual annexation and development projects to come forward for consideration without constraints set forth from the LESP.

In other business:

– Yuba City Police Department Lt. Kim Slade provided information on AB 953 (Racial and Identity Profiling Act) taking effect for YCPD on Jan. 1. The law was passed in 2015 but applied to police stations in waves based on the size of the department.

Slade said the law requires the collection of data on certain types of stops, detentions and searches but not every police interaction with the public. Officers will have to report stop information, their perception of the individual stopped, and information about their experience and assignment. Slade said the department purchased software to allow for the data entry to be done faster. The data is sent to the Department of Justice. Officers are given a unique identifier that is only known by the department. Slade and two other department staff members will be reviewing reports before sending them to the DOJ.

He said interactions such as crowd control, routine security checks, mass evacuations, and search warrants will not be subject to AB 953 reports.

– Yuba City Council recognized River Valley High School student Saleem Sandhu who appeared on the Food Network television show “Kids Baking Championship” in 2020. Sandhu was one of 12 contestants and finished in ninth place.

Mayor Marc Boomgaarden presented Sandhu with a copy of the proclamation and a yellow Yuba City apron.

Sandhu thanked the council for inviting him and said participating in the show “was a fun experience.”