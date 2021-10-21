CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Changes could be coming to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to improve passenger health, safety

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGyFe_0cXhpltX00
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. — Changes could be on the way for the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport if the Westmoreland County Airport Authority’s proposal goes through.

The authority wants to use some of the county’s COVID-19 relief funding for the estimated $20 million renovation to the airport’s terminal.

Officials said the renovations would improve the health and safety of passengers.

“As far as the airport is concerned, it would double the size of the terminal building, give us a couple of additional gates and give us the capacity to hold about 300 more people,” said executive director Gabe Monzo.

There’s no timetable for when that money would be available. The airport’s only commercial airline right now is Spirit.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

New study says Latrobe would be fine consolidating fire stations

LATROBE, Pa. — The City of Latrobe has five fire stations within their city limits but if leaders follow the recommendations of a new study, they could be down to three. “What we’re looking at is Okay, what are we going to do to consolidate? It’s very preliminary whether that be one station or two stations,” said city manager Michael Gray. “We want to be a really good partner with the fire companies here,” he said.
LATROBE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Arnold, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
74K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy