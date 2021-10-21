Changes could be coming to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to improve passenger health, safety

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. — Changes could be on the way for the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport if the Westmoreland County Airport Authority’s proposal goes through.

The authority wants to use some of the county’s COVID-19 relief funding for the estimated $20 million renovation to the airport’s terminal.

Officials said the renovations would improve the health and safety of passengers.

“As far as the airport is concerned, it would double the size of the terminal building, give us a couple of additional gates and give us the capacity to hold about 300 more people,” said executive director Gabe Monzo.

There’s no timetable for when that money would be available. The airport’s only commercial airline right now is Spirit.

©2021 Cox Media Group