There are times in life when the stress of it all can just become too much. Our heads are a constant whirlpool of thoughts and feelings that we can’t seem to get rid of. Someone has probably told you to just not think about it, but that’s impossible and one of the least useful pieces of advice you can be given. To really set you up on the path to becoming a happier healthier you, the following are five ways to remove stress from your life.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO