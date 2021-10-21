CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Evil Dead The Musical

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are required to wear a mask the entire time you are inside the Schuster Theatre. A face shield, gaiter, bandana, mesh mask do...

goldcountrymedia.com

Evil Dead is back at Sutter Street Theatre for 11th year

As Halloween approaches, a Folsom tradition returns to the stage in the city’s Historic District. Evil Dead The Musical, runs at Sutter Street Theatre through Oct, 31. According to the theatre playbill, Evil Dead The Musical, takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music.
FOLSOM, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: ‘The Evil Dead’ Launches Cabin in the Woods Horror

Released on Oct. 15, 1981, Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead was a force to be reckoned with. Movies like 1963’s The Haunting, 1968’s Night of the Living Dead and 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre had already grouped hapless protagonists in isolated locations to fend off evil beings; likewise, filmmakers such as Lucio Fulci, Mario Bava, and Herschell Gordon Lewis already pushed the boundaries of grisly kills and excessive gore in horror. But Raimi’s steadfast DIY approach – in conjunction with the film’s daring camerawork, special effects and atmospheric, demon-infested cabin setting – allowed The Evil Dead to rise above its equally cheap competitors.
MOVIES
Lockhaven Express

‘The Evil Dead’ is a B movie masterpiece

Eerie and perverse in its low-budget tangibility, Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” has held up as a B movie masterpiece ever since its release in 1981. Before he ever did the “Spider-Man” movies with Toby Maguire, horror was Raimi’s entrance into filmmaking and is hailed as one of the greatest autors within the genre. “The Evil Dead” started it all for him as his terrifying feature-length debut.
MOVIES
#Theatrical Blood
Paste Magazine

The Evil Dead Is 40 and Better than Ever, Baby

It seems strange that Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead was rated X when it came out in 1981 (it’s now NC-17 in accordance with the MPAA’s current, very scientific ratings system). It’s certainly loaded with some truly vile and vicious gore, gnarly effects and yes, sexual assault by trees, but on the other hand, every last film fan of a certain age and anarchic disposition has seen it. How did it freak out the moral guardians so hard?
MOVIES
freelibrary.org

Reopening the Book of the Dead: The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary

40 years ago on this day, October 15, 1981, a film debuted that not only scared audiences but would send shivers through Hollywood for years to come, serving as not only an artistic influence on future filmmakers but also a D.I.Y. guide to filmmaking. Let's reopen the Book of the Dead and look back on the cult classic horror film The Evil Dead...
MOVIES
gannonknight.com

’Evil Dead’ debuts at the Schuster Thursday

Come out and support your classmates and professors Thursday through Saturday for Gannon’s production of the musical “Evil Dead: The Musical” at the Schuster Theatre. The three shows for this weekend begin at 8 p.m. Can’t make it this weekend?. The production is also being shown at the theater at...
THEATER & DANCE
goombastomp.com

Evil Dead Will Satisfy Your Bloodlust

31 Days of Horror: Evil Dead (2013) It was no secret that when news of an Evil Dead remake was in the works, the initial, “Why?” was then followed by outcries from beloved fans of the original 1981 cult classic. It was made clear by director Fede Alvarez in his directorial debut that this remake was not just a quick cash out, that it strove to capture the essence of a horror movie and much of what made the original so fantastic.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

THE EVIL DEAD: Still Sounds Good After 40 Years

Forty years ago, unwitting moviegoers were first assaulted by "the ultimate experience in grueling terror." The Evil Dead premiered in Detroit, Michigan, on October 15th, 1981, marking the debut of one of cinema's most innovative filmmakers and the start of what would eventually evolve into one of horror's most unique, fun, bloody, and beloved franchises.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Alan Hawkshaw, Music Legend, Dead at 84

Acclaimed composer Alan Hawkshaw passed away this weekend at the age of 84. Hawkshaw was best known for writing and recording many of the most iconic theme songs in the TV and movie industries. His agent told reporters from the BBC that he died in the early hours of Saturday morning due to complications with pneumonia.
CELEBRITIES
bloody-disgusting.com

NECA Reveals Ultimate Ash Figure from Sam Raimi’s 1981 ‘The Evil Dead’!

Celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary, NECA has revealed a brand new Ultimate Ash action figure based on Sam Raimi‘s pinnacle indie classic The Evil Dead (1981). This is a pretty big deal considering previous Ash Williams figures were always based on the sequels and the TV series. It’s crazy how young Bruce Campbell looks, especially in action figure form.
MOVIES
kexp.org

Nolan Potter Exorcises an Enchanting Epic for "Music Is Dead" Video (KEXP Premiere)

Ask anyone close to me and they’ll tell you that I’m not a patient human. A long line for a restaurant? There are plenty of other places to eat in this city. Prep time on a recipe more than 30 minutes? Nope. Would rather eat air fried veggies, yet again. So, I really marvel at people who not only have patience but choose to take the longer route, especially for the sake of art. Enter stop-motion animation.
MUSIC
culturedvultures.com

The Evil Dead At 40: From Super 8 Short To Cult Classic

In 1981, director Sam Raimi unleashed on the world what would become his defining work. Splattering on the screen like a Deadite with an axe to grind, The Evil Dead aimed to shock, offend, disgust and amuse. It is a film that has earned its spot in the hearts of horror fans, with its dedicated following spawning multiple sequels, a TV show, a remake, a stage musical, video games and a slew of merchandise.
VIDEO GAMES
pophorror.com

40 Years of Epic Terror – ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981) Retro Review

When it comes down to the most iconic horror films in history, there are not very many that can argue that this film would be on that list. Directed and written by Sam Raimi, The Evil Dead (another epic review) set many horror standards for years to come. Anyone who loves dated, low budget horror (or so it seems), holds a special place in their heart for The Evil Dead. This is one of those mushy gore films that only made my love for horror grow.
MOVIES
/Film

Evil Dead Vs The Universal Monsters – The Greatest Horror Franchise Ever [Round 4]

Welcome to the Tournament of Terrors, a /Film bracket where we argue about the greatest horror franchise of all time, and you, the readers, get to decide the winners. The rules are simple: two iconic horror movie series enter the ring, each represented by a /Film writer ready to champion them. And you — yes, you, the person reading this right now — will vote on which one gets to move forward.
MOVIES
KTLA

Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum exhibit celebrates cult horror film classic ‘Evil Dead’

A creepy collection of Halloween treasures, featuring vintage memorabilia from a cult horror film classic, was on display at the Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum in Burbank. The boutique museum of horror and the occult’s exhibit celebrates the 40th anniversary of the camp classic “Evil Dead,” with props from the film, interactive horror elements, photo ops and […]
BURBANK, CA
thepostathens.com

Why do people love dead musical artists?

Have you ever wondered why musical artists who are no longer with us seem to have an almost cult-like following? Or why an artist seems to become infinitely more popular after his or her death is announced? This trend has been evident all throughout history, from the 1970s to now, most recently with artists such as Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle gaining an immense amount of popularity after their deaths. Is this just a coincidence, or are there reasons that explain this common theme in deceased artists?
MUSIC
SuperHeroHype

Lee Cronin Celebrates the End of Filming on Evil Dead Rise

Lee Cronin Celebrates the End of Filming on Evil Dead Rise. The Necronomicon Ex-Mortis is closed…for now. Earlier this year, cameras began rolling on Evil Dead Rise, the latest installment in the horror franchise launched by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell in 1981. Now, the new film’s writer and director, Lee Cronin, has announced that production has wrapped on the upcoming sequel.
MOVIES

