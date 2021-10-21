As Halloween approaches, a Folsom tradition returns to the stage in the city’s Historic District. Evil Dead The Musical, runs at Sutter Street Theatre through Oct, 31. According to the theatre playbill, Evil Dead The Musical, takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO