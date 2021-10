MANCHESTER - Losing consecutive one possession games was a difficult burden for the Bristol Eastern football team to carry into its bye week. Believing their record could, if not should, be better left the players with disappointment after starting the season 2-0. The Lancers were a few mistakes away from having a winning record halfway through the season and channeled that frustration into practice during their week off before facing East Catholic on Thursday night. They arrived in Manchester revitalized to turn their season around and proved it on the field, running for more than 400 yards as a team and outplaying the Eagles for 48 minutes en route to a 38-18 win.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO