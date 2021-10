A woman who allegedly stabbed an elderly couple to death inside their Algonquin home last year has been ruled mentally unfit for trial. Arin M. Fox, 40, of the 600 block of Red Coach Lane in Algonquin, was charged in November 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a victim older than 60, domestic battery, and two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

