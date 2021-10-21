High school volleyball: Christian Heritage bows out in playoffs at Dacula's Hebron Christian

Christian Heritage School's volleyball team reached the state playoffs for the second straight year after making their first state berth last season, but the Lady Lions couldn't advance any further.

Christian Heritage (14-22) was downed at Dacula's Hebron Christian (29-16) 3-0 Wednesday to end the season for the Lady Lions.

Hebron Christian, the top-seeded team from Region 5-A Private, took the first set 25-18, then won 25-11 and held Region 7-A Private's fourth seed, Christian Heritage, to just five in a 25-5 clinching set.

Hebron Christian advances to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. They'll host the winner of a first-round match between Stratford Academy and Calvary Day.