Dalton volleyball ends season with first-round home loss to Chattahoochee

The Dalton High School volleyball team couldn't overcome dropping the first two sets Wednesday against Chattahoochee, as the Lady Catamounts ended their season with a 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19 loss to the Lady Cougars.

"They were very consistent — they made us earn every single point — and we're a young team," said Edis Krnjic, Dalton's head coach. "We knew we'd match up pretty evenly with them, and we did, with the exception of a few points that could've gone either way."

The Lady Catamounts earned the second seed in Region 5-6A by finishing as the runners-up in the region tournament at Rome earlier this month. Last year, Dalton also hosted an opening round playoff game and dropped a wild five-setter to Dacula, so this is the second-consecutive year of an opening round postseason defeat at home.

"It's tougher this year, because I'm a senior," said Searany De La Cerda, who had 15 digs and a pair of aces Wednesday. "It's wrenching, now, but I'm so proud and happy I got to have my senior year with this great group."

In Wednesday's Class 5A state playoff match, Grace Ridley — who finished the match with 16 digs, 14 kills, six assists, and one block — got the Lady Catamounts on the board with a winner at the net after the Lady Cougars, the third seed in Region 7-6A, ran off the match's first four points, and Taylor Thompson's ace that crawled over the net for the home side tied the set at 5-5. Josie Chifan's block at the net made it 19-13, and then her spike gave the Lady Cougars their largest lead of the set at 20-13.

Chattahoochee's Kristina Broitman dropped the hammer for a 7-1 lead, and Emma Bailey's ace extended Chattahoochee's lead to 12-2 early in the second set. A nifty no-look winner by Ridley earned Dalton a point and cut the margin to 18-11, but — not to be outshined — a clever misdirection shot by Sofia Perez put the Lady Cougars ahead 22-13.

The longest rally of the match, with several outstanding digs and shots by both sides, ended with a Ridley winner to cut the lead to 23-15 and bring the home crowd to their feet with a standing ovation, but Danielle Adar's kill ended the set.

Dalton started the third set much better than the prior stanza, as two consecutive winners by Ava Davey — who tallied 15 assists, nine digs, and nine kills in the match — gave them a 9-6 lead and forced a Chattahoochee timeout. Broitman's ace leveled the set at 23, but Dalton ran off the final two points for the win.

After the first two sets, "we adjusted to their hits, we saw what (Chifan) was doing, and we paid more attention to their setter, but they have very talented players," Krnjic said. "Their libero (defensive specialist)," Gaby Cornier, for example, "is just unbelievable, and she'll be a Division I" college player.

Neither side could gain separation for the early stages of the fourth set, until a 5-0 run by the visitors put them ahead 16-11. Then, Lena Zhang dropped in two consecutive aces — both to the same spot in the center of the court — to close out the set and match.

Chattahoochee advances to play Lakeside-Evans on Saturday, while Dalton's season is over.

The senior class of De La Cerda, Ahdayshia Johnson, Aida Mingura and Taylor Thompson did a lot for the program, but "we have a good group coming back" next season, as well as several promising newcomers who played junior varsity and/or are in younger grades, Krnjic said. "We just need to mature and grow to take the next step."

De La Cerda concurred.

"Our coaches have done a great job, (so those players) are ready for this level," De La Cerda said. "I think they'll do really well next year" and beyond.