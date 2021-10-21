CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Conor McGregor: MMA fighter accused of unprovoked attack by Italian DJ

By Jack Guy, Nicola Ruotolo, CNN
KTBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Italian DJ claims he suffered a number of injuries following an alleged altercation with MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Francesco Facchinetti said McGregor launched an unprovoked attack at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome on Saturday, leaving him with injuries to his face and neck. On Tuesday Facchinetti told...

www.ktbs.com

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
firstsportz.com

“Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me,” Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor for attacking a DJ in Rome

The UFC’s former 2-division Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for not so good reasons and therefore he is giving people including Jake Paul and MMA fans around the world a good time to make some humour out of the chaos. The chaos being that recently Conor McGregor was accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of physical assault and breaking his nose in Rome.
UFC
Person
Francesco Facchinetti
Person
Conor Mcgregor
The Spun

Conor McGregor Is Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor is reportedly facing a troubling accusation. According to reports, the longtime UFC star is accused of breaking the nose of an Italian television personality. McGregor, who’s recovering from his leg injuries, has been accused of randomly attacking Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub. The...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor's Curse

This is a Sentiment Analysis of Conor McGregor's Twitter timeline from 2018 until now. Data points to a drastic change of sentiments in 2020. Some may Believe it was course that lead to Porrier fight incident! What do you think?
UFC
chatsports.com

Italian DJ presses charges on Conor McGregor: The world needs to know he’s dangerous

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has officially pressed charges on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. This stems from the recent incident involving the two parties where McGregor allegedly punched Facchinetti while they were hanging out at a hotel in Rome on Saturday. Facchinetti, who claimed to have suffered a broken nose and...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dana White addresses vaccination requirement for international fighters, Conor McGregor’s latest issues

“Fight Island” could once again become a key player for the UFC. This week, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell sent a memo to all the UFC fighters, coaches, and managers notifying them of a change United States government travel policy, requiring all foreign travelers who wish to enter the U.S. to provide proof of vaccination. This mandate was issued by the White House and goes into effect on Nov. 8. Given the sheer number of international fighters on many of the upcoming UFC cards, this could play havoc with the UFC’s current schedule, depending on the willingness of international fighters to get vaccinated and the availability of the vaccine in their home countries, and UFC President Dana White has now suggested that a return to trip to Abu Dhabi may be in the cards, to mitigate this impending problem.
UFC
AOL Corp

Report: Italian DJ says Conor McGregor punched him 'without motivation' at party in Rome

An Italian DJ said MMA star Conor McGregor punched him and broke his nose at a party in Rome. Francesco Facchinetti and his wife made the allegations on social media and said they were out clubbing with the star, MMA Mania reported. It was hours after McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, had their son baptized at the Vatican.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Report: Italian DJ files charges against Conor McGregor following alleged assault: ‘He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped’

Italian DJ and musician Francesco Facchinetti has officially filed charges against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor over an alleged assault that took place in Rome this past weekend. According to CNN, the Carabinieri Police in Mariano Comasco confirmed that Facchinetti and his attorney pressed charges on Tuesday. The alleged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMAmania.com

Out of the blue! Italian DJ still has no idea why Conor McGregor punched him

Conor McGregor has recently relocated from California to Rome where he took in the sights and had his newest child baptized at the Vatican, just another sign that he’s no longer just a sports superstar, but a mover through top circles of society. Other photos and videos from the weekend show him partying it up with Johnny Depp and sharing a glass of Proper 12.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Conor McGregor Allegedly Punched A Famous Italian DJ In The Face, Victim Claims He's A 'Violent And Dangerous Person'

Conor McGregor seems to be getting into trouble yet again. This time he allegedly attacked famous Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, and broke his nose. The musician plans to sue him after claiming the Irish fighter is a "violent and dangerous person." Article continues below advertisement. The incident reportedly occurred around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Conor McGregor dared to ‘sucker punch’ Khabib after alleged DJ assault

Henry Cejudo has dared Conor McGregor to punch Khabib Nurmagomedov after allegedly hitting an Italian DJ while visiting Rome.The DJ, Francesco Facchinetti, made the accusation on Instagram and said the assault was unprovoked. McGregor is yet to comment.UFC president Dana White says he doesn’t know enough about the situation to say anything on it and that sparked Dominance MMA’s Cejudo to make statements.“I’m not to say Conor McGregor loves the fact that he can push the envelope but Dana’s not gonna do nothing,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “That’s the cash cow. He knows the golden...
UFC

