Energy Industry

Fossil Fuel Drilling Plans Undermine Climate Pledges, UN Report Warns

By Posted by msmash
News Slashdot
 5 days ago

news.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

News Slashdot

Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit a New High In 2020, Even With Pandemic Lockdowns

Despite a world economy that slowed significantly because of COVID-19, the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a new record last year, putting the goal of slowing the rise of global temperatures "way off track," according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). NPR reports:. The United Nations body...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Between the lines, Morrison's plan has coal on the way out, with the future bright

The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually). It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh). That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

Days out from the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Morrison government on Tuesday announced a “practically achievable” path to reaching its new target of net-zero emissions by 2050. As expected, the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach – eschewing policies such as a carbon price in favour of technological solutions to reduce emissions. Developing Australia’s fledgling hydrogen industry is a central plank in the plan. This technological shift should not be seen as a cost burden for Australia. Yes, major transformation in industry is needed as it moves away from conventional fossil-fuelled processes. But this green industrial revolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World heading for catastrophe without bolder climate plans, UN warns

The world is way off course from averting climate disaster, and countries’ new commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions – unveiled ahead of the Cop26 climate summit – “fall far short” of what is required to reach net zero by 2050, the UN has warned.With just days to go before the critical summit, the UN Environment Programme has found countries’ updated “nationally determined contributions” or NDCs – which set out the level of carbon emissions cuts they are planning – only take a further 7.5 per cent off projected global emissions for 2030, while cuts of 55 per cent are...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate#Fossil Fuel#Pledges#Solar Cells
AFP

Latest climate plans worlds away from 1.5C target: UN

Countries' latest climate plans will deliver just a tiny percentage of the emissions cuts needed to limit global heating to 1.5C, the United Nations said on Tuesday in a damning assessment ahead of the COP26 climate summit. Just days before the Glasgow meeting, which is being billed as crucial for the long-term viability of the Paris climate deal, the UN's Environment Programme said that national plans to reduce carbon pollution amounted to "weak promises, not yet delivered". In its annual Emissions Gap assessment, UNEP calculates the gulf between the emissions set to be released by countries and the level needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C -- the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal. The summit's organisers say they want countries to commit to keeping Earth on course for the 1.5C goal through redoubled pledges to decarbonise their economies.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Levels of planet-warming greenhouse gases reach new high despite Covid lockdowns

Levels of planet-warming greenhouse gases recorded in the earth's atmosphere reached record levels last year despite lockdowns in countries around the world, according to UN scientists.Researchers at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide rose by more than the annual average in the past 10 years.The dire revelation comes just days before world leaders gather at the crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow, where they will attempt to make progress on climate change.The crisis talks look to be in an increasingly perilous state, with President Xi of China and Russian President Putin - whose...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

UN report says world needs to cut production of fossil fuels by half to save planet

The world needs to cut half its production of fossil fuels in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping up with global targets, according to a new U.N. report. A U.N. Environment Program report found that governments have made ambitious pledges but continue to encourage the “production gap,” in which they increase production while setting bold climate goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

LONDON — The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday. The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Watauga Democrat

UN Report: World fossil fuel usage headed in the wrong direction

A new UN report says fossil fuel usage is expected to be too high to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030. CNN's Brandon Miller explains. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

Fossil Fuel Production Largely Out of Sync with Paris Agreement: UN Report

As climate disasters increase in intensity and frequency around the world, the 2021 Production Gap Report by leading research institutes and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on Wednesday found that despite increased climate ambitions and net-zero commitments, the governments still plan to produce more than double the number of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World fossil fuel production must be cut by more than half, UN warns governments ahead of Cop26 climate summit

The level of support for continuing fossil fuel expansion from governments around the world remains “dangerously out of sync” with climate targets, and production of coal, oil and gas needs to be cut by more than half, the UN Environment programme (UNEP) has warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit. UNEP’s 2021 Production Gap Report found that despite climate ambitions and net-zero commitments increasing around the world, governments are also still planning to produce “more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C”.Just two weeks ahead of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

UN: Fossil fuel output plans would crush Paris hopes

A United Nations report warns that governments and fossil fuel companies are planning levels of oil, natural gas and coal production that are "dangerously out of sync" with holding global warming in check. Driving the news: "[T]he world’s governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Planned Fossil Fuel Output Shatters 1.5C Climate Target: UN

The world's nations are currently planning to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations said Wednesday. Ten days before a climate summit that is being billed as key to the viability of the Paris...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

