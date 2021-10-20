CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenwood, PA

Man charged for allegedly impersonating state game warden

By Melissa Farenish
northcentralpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllenwood, Pa. – An Allenwood man was charged for allegedly impersonating a state game warden and pulling vehicles over in Union County. Nicholas Hesman, 41, was making traffic stops the evening of...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Judge denies NYPD union's bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A Staten Island judge denied a police union's request to temporarily halt the implementation of the city's vaccine mandate that is set to take effect November 1. The Police Benevolent Association, New York City's largest police union, had argued in their request for a temporary restraining order on Monday that the policy does not make clear potential exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and does not give unvaccinated officers sufficient time to apply for such exemptions, as those appeals must have been submitted by Wednesday — one week after the mandate was announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Union County, PA
City
Allenwood, PA
Union County, PA
Crime & Safety
Milton, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Warden#Pennsylvania State Police#Northcentralpa Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy