The Cross Country Region 2A Meet was completed yesterday at the Madison Country Club. Madison boys finished third and the girls finished fifth. Elijah Sims finished first for the team at 17:55.80 and in eighth place overall. In tenth, Dylan Gerdes finished at 18:15.30. The next Bulldog finishers were Braeden Keller in 21st and Aaron Hawkes in 26th. For the girls, Jessie Tappe finished 11th at 21:24.73 with Ellie Keller finishing 14 seconds behind in 16th. Sammy Troxell and Piper Davies were the next Lady Bulldogs to finish. The Cross Country Class A State Meet will take place on the 23rd at noon.

MADISON, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO