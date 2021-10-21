CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former EC chair Mike Stone sues former ERLC president Russell Moore

By BRANDON PORTER, Baptist Press
kentuckytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE (BP) — In a lawsuit filed Monday, former SBC Executive Committee chairman Mike Stone alleges he has “suffered a tremendous loss in professional cultivation and reputational standing, decreased future earning power…and serious mental and emotional injury in the form of extreme public embarrassment, stress, anxiety, and fear” due to the...

#Redemption Church#Church Attendance#Pastor#Ec#Erlc#Sbc Executive Committee#District Court#Southern Baptists#The Cooperative Program
