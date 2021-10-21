CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Heating up your home may be more costly this year

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2cdQ_0cXhjoBc00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Morgan Holland is a homeowner in Springfield and will do anything that she can to make sure her home is energy efficient.

“It’s frustrating to hear that heating is going to cost more as well,” said Holland. “We usually challenge ourselves to wait to turn on the heat until Halloween. We are just big on keeping the heat down during the day when we aren’t home when we are away at work, turning down the thermostat and automating that, and just keeping a lot of blankets around.”

Heat and energy prices to increase in the coming winter season

According to the latest US energy report, it is projected that US households will spend more on energy this winter due to higher energy prices and the possibility of a colder winter compared to last year.

Heating oil is expected to increase by 40 percent, natural gas 30 percent, propane 54 percent and homes using electricity could also see an increase by 6 percent. Experts say there are ways to cut those costs.

You can cut your heating bills by turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 percent for eight hours a day, like when you’re sleeping or not at home. Experts also say do not block your radiators or heating vents with furniture or draperies. Keep your radiators, and baseboard heaters dirt and dust-free.

Close vents and doors in unused rooms. Before winter hits check your home for drafts and leaks and seal up any cracks, holes, or gaps in entryways, walls, and foundation to prevent heat from escaping.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Business
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Heating#Heating Oil#Weather
WWLP

Bob’s Bakery in Chicopee closing

It's the end of an era for an iconic Polish bakery in Chicopee. Bob's Bakery has been a fixture on Exchange Street in downtown Chicopee for the past 56 years. 22News confirmed that the bakery will close on November 12th.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy