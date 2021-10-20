CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Winnebago reports record quarterly revenues of $1 billion, up 40.4 percent

By SUMMIT-TRIBUNE STAFF
Globe Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 20, Winnebago Industries reported $1 billion in revenues for the company's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended Aug. 28, which is an increase of 40.4 percent compared to $737.8 million for the fiscal 2020 period. Winnebago also announced fiscal year 2021 record revenues of $3.6 billion, which increased...

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Enphase Energy Jumps 20% Following Record Quarterly Revenue, But Supply Chain Woes Remain

Enphase Energy shares surged on Wednesday following the company's third-quarter results. Enphase, which makes microinverters and backup energy storage for solar systems, posted record revenue last quarter. CEO Badri Kothandaraman said demand is booming, even as supply chain bottlenecks mean higher prices and longer wait times for consumers. Shares of...
STOCKS
Neowin

Microsoft reports $45.3 billion in revenue, Windows and cloud on the rise as Surface struggles

Today, Microsoft revealed the results of the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, reporting $45.3 billion in revenue. This is a 22% increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Operating income also jumped to $20.2 billion, which is a 27% increase. Net income grew to $20.5 billion (GAAP) and $17.2 billion (non-GAAP), which is a positive change of 48% and 24%, respectively. This resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.71 (GAAP) and $2.27 (non-GAAP), which is an impressive growth of 49% and 25%, respectively.
MARKETS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Cloud quarterly revenue surpassed $20 billion for the first time

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the first time, Microsoft Cloud generated $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year, ahead of expectations. Microsoft Cloud includes Azure and other cloud services, Office 365 Commercial, commercial business of LinkedIn, Dynamics 365 and other cloud services. Microsoft also reported that gross margin percentage of Microsoft Cloud was 71%.
MARKETS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft: LinkedIn continues to see record engagement, revenue up 42%

Microsoft yesterday reported that LinkedIn sessions grew 19% with record engagement while the revenue increased 42% (up 39% in constant currency) driven by Marketing Solutions growth of 61% (up 59% in constant currency). The revenue growth was driven by better-than-expected. performance in Talent Solutions from the improved job market. During...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Winnebago Industries
sgbonline.com

Delta Apparel Revenue Increases Six Percent In Fiscal 2021 September Quarter

Delta Apparel Inc. said it expects overall net sales for the 2021 September quarter to be approximately $114 million, an increase of about 6 percent over last year’s fourth-quarter sales calculated on a comparable 13-week basis. Earnings for the 2021 September quarter are anticipated to be in the range of...
ECONOMY
franchising.com

The Aaron's Company Reports Third Quarter Revenues and Earnings

Same Store Revenues Increased 4.6%; E-commerce Revenues Increased 13.3%. Net Income of $24.3 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 Million. Diluted EPS of $0.73; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.83. Returned $37.5 Million to Shareholders Through Share Repurchases. Refer to the "Basis of Presentation" section below for information regarding the consolidated and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Enphase Energy jumps more than 25% after Q3 earnings, microgrid news

Enphase Energy Inc. stock rallied more than 25% on Wednesday, poised for its highest close since Jan. 7 and its largest one-day percent increase since March 2020. The stock was the best performing in the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The energy management technology company late Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations, saying it earned an adjusted 60 cents a share on sales of $352 million in the quarter, compared with forecasts for adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $345 million. Enphase earlier this week announced a new solar microinverter for its customers in North America, saying the device was capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage using only solar power and providing backup power without a battery.
STOCKS
Reuters

EBay beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) on Wednesday exceeded market estimates for quarterly revenue as customers used its auction and e-commerce platform to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue rose to $2.50 billion in the third quarter from $2.26 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.46 billion, according...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
casinobeats.com

Monarch reports a record third quarter performance

Monarch Casino and Resort has delivered record financial results through the year’s third quarter, with the group benefiting from strong ongoing pandemic recovery, as well as economic and population growth. This has seen the firm record a 86.5 per cent revenue increase from $59.8m to $111.6m year-on-year, with that figure...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

Alphabet Reports Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit and Revenue

Alphabet topped analysts expectations on the top and bottom lines. CFO Ruth Porat said Apple's privacy changes had a "modest impact on YouTube revenues." The company's shares were little changed after the results. Alphabet reported profit and earnings for the third quarter that topped analysts' estimates. The company's shares were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
9to5Google

Alphabet reports Q3 2021 revenue of $65.1 billion

Alphabet today announced Q3 2021 earnings with $65.11 billion in revenue. These numbers range from July to September, and reflect the increasing return to normal in some industries. Revenue is up 41% from $46.2 billion in Q3 2020, with operating income at $21 billion and net income of $18.94 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

XTB Reports a 40.8% Increase in Revenues in the Third Quarter of 2021

Poland-based X-Trade Brokers, better known as XTB, has released its preliminary financial and operating results for the third quarter of the year on Monday, noting a strong consolidated net profit in the period. According to the report, it netted PLN 101.5 million compared to PLN 68.4 million in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
raleighnews.net

Tesla reports record Q3 profit of $1.62 billion

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. Company executives attributed...
PALO ALTO, CA
NWI.com

Cleveland-Cliffs nets record profit of $1.3 billion, record revenue of $6 billion

Cleveland-Cliffs had quite a quarter. The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, pulled in record profit of $1.3 billion, record revenue of $6 billion and recorded $1.9 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs has brought in $2.1 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle reports record-breaking third quarter sales

It was a record-breaking third quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Trials of new menu items, including a wildly popular smoked brisket LTO, coupled with robust digital sales and a recovery of in-restaurant dining led to a big quarter for the fast casual, with total revenue of $2 billion. That figure is up 21.9% over the previous year, the chain reported Thursday for the three months ended Sept. 30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Tesla Blasts Q3 Earnings Forecasts, Posts Record $13.76 Billion In Revenues

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while notching one of the strongest profit margins in the group's history, as the clean-energy carmaker continues to defy the impact of a slowdown in China vehicle demand and the global shortage in semiconductors. Tesla said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Tesla posts record revenue and profits in third quarter

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media next to its Model S. Nora Tam | South China Morning Post | Getty Images. Tesla reported third-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday, and it’s a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Here are the results. Earnings per share...
MARKETS
wraltechwire.com

IQVIA reports a ‘robust’ quarter with ‘strong organic revenue growth’

DURHAM – IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $261 million. “We delivered another quarter of strong organic revenue growth as well as robust earnings and free cash flow,” said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. “We exceeded our financial targets across the board, with all segments delivering strong growth. As a result of this performance, we are once again raising our full-year 2021 financial guidance. Our strong book of business across the company sets us up well to sustain our momentum into next year and beyond.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy