Salina Post

Coyotes' Hardacre, Deckinger earn KCAC weekly honors

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kansas Wesleyan's Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) and Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) have earned KCAC Volleyball Attacker and Setter of the Week honors, respectively, for their efforts in matches for the Coyotes last week. The duo was selected from nominations by conference sports information directors. Hardacre has really stepped...

Salina Post

KWU's Monson named KCAC Defender of the Week for 5th time

Kansas Wesleyan's Emily Monson (SR/Cheney) has been named as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts in matches for the Coyotes last week. Her selection comes from a vote of conference sports information directors. Emily Monson was again consistent for the Coyotes on defense. Had a huge...
Salina Post

No. 7 ranked Coyotes run by Tabor 48-21

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan's passing prowess is well documented. Led by quarterback Isaiah Randalle (JR/Sacramento, Calif.) and receivers Stevie Williams (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.), Eren Jenkins (FR/Chicago, Ill.) and Drevon Macon (JR/Los Angeles, Calif.) the No. 7-ranked Coyotes have been irrepressible when throwing the football this season as evidenced by the fact they're averaging 324 yards per game.
Salina Post

KWU women play to scoreless draw with Friends

Kansas Wesleyan and Friends played 110 minutes of scoreless soccer on Saturday evening at the Graves Family Sports Complex. It was the second draw of the season for the Coyotes, who went to 9-4-2 overall and 6-1-2 in the Kansas Conference. The Coyotes had good looks at goals in the...
Salina Post

KU football's Neal named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Freshman running back Devin Neal has been named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Neal rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against second-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in a 35-23 setback at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Lawrence native had a pair of 1-yard touchdown rushes, including one in the first quarter and one in the third. He also had a 44-yard run against Oklahoma, which went as his second-longest rush of the season.
Salina Post

K-State women set single-season records against (11) TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Bolstered by a pair of second half goals to set new school records, K-State soccer looked to extend its unbeaten streak against ranked opponents to three and spring a road upset but 11th-ranked TCU used a pair of goals after the 65th minute to rally to defeat the Wildcats, 3-2, at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium on Friday night.
Salina Post

Late touchdown drive lifts Tigers past Mules, 21-17

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Fort Hays State needed a late touchdown drive to escape with a 21-17 win at Central Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers started fast with a 14-0 lead, only to see the Mules score 17 unanswered points in the second half to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers started their final drive with 3:04 remaining and scored the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds remaining. FHSU is now 4-4 on the season, while UCM drops to 2-6. After both teams punted on their first drives, Fort Hays State got its offense going with back-to-back touchdown drives. The Tigers' first score came on a 33-yard touchdown pass fromVoshon Waiters to Hunter Budke. They extended the lead to 14-0 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Manny Ramsey. The Tigers had only one drive in the second quarter and came away empty after a missed field goal, but they kept the Mules scoreless by causing a fumble at the goal line right before halftime.
Salina Post

Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA's 1st 9 OT game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season.
Salina Post

Titans start fast, dominate Mahomes, Chiefs 27-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score and the Tennessee Titans routed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games. This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans...
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

