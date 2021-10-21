CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

KWU's Sayyalinh earns KCAC women's golf Golfer of the Week

 5 days ago
Kansas Wesleyan's Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC women's golf Golfer of the Week as selected by conference sports information directors for...

