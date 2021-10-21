KWU's Sayyalinh earns KCAC women's golf Golfer of the Week

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Fort Hays State needed a late touchdown drive to escape with a 21-17 win at Central Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers started fast with a 14-0 lead, only to see the Mules score 17 unanswered points in the second half to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers started their final drive with 3:04 remaining and scored the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds remaining. FHSU is now 4-4 on the season, while UCM drops to 2-6. After both teams punted on their first drives, Fort Hays State got its offense going with back-to-back touchdown drives. The Tigers' first score came on a 33-yard touchdown pass fromVoshon Waiters to Hunter Budke. They extended the lead to 14-0 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Manny Ramsey. The Tigers had only one drive in the second quarter and came away empty after a missed field goal, but they kept the Mules scoreless by causing a fumble at the goal line right before halftime.

