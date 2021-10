GREAT BEND — A man was convicted of cruelty to animals and criminal trespass through a Barton County jury Tuesday. In November, reports say Christopher Delauder went on his neighbor’s property and killed their Dalmatian. A report stated the incident occurred in Susank. At the time, Delauder had no explanation as to what prompted him to kill the dog. The dog was in a kennel when Delauder entered the kennel and stabbed it at least eight times, authorities said.

