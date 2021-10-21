CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas man sentenced for sex crimes involving 10-year-old

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse of his stepson, according to District Attorney Mike Kagy. Steven Dale Dishner, 46, will be eligible...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Jury: Kansas man guilty of stabbing, killing neighbor's dog

BARTON COUNTY —A jury found a Kansas man guilty of cruelty to animals and criminal trespass on Tuesday. In November, 33-year-old Christopher Delauder went on his neighbor’s property in the small Barton County community of Susank and killed their Dalmatian dog, according to a law enforcement report. At the time,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. burglary suspect was wearing a Halloween costume

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement was notified of an intruder inside a residence at 217 W. 4th Street in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: 3 women took $1,300 in merchandise from Kan. business

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ulta Beauty reported three unknown female suspects stole numerous beauty supplies with an estimated total loss of approximately $1,300, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Police: Kansas teen admits setting fire in occupied apartment

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the Osage Apartment complex, 100 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, for a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, 18-year-old Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

State reports death of 32-year-old Kansas inmate

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, in Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Darby, Craig Cassanova; 56; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Assault. Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Jury Instructions#Prison
Salina Post

8-year-old Kansas boy dies after ATV overturns

FORD COUNTY—A Kansas boy died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 8-year-old Nicholas Williams of Offerle was driving a 2004 Honda TRX 400 ATV in the 10600 Block of 134th Road south of Garnett Road. At a field entrance the ATV overturned.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina police release photos of white pickup sought in hit-and-run

The Salina Police Department has released photos of the white pickup that is believed to have struck a Salina Fire Department vehicle before fleeing the scene Monday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Monday that a Salina Fire Department medical officer vehicle with lights and siren activated was southbound in the 600 block of S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn right to go westbound on W. Crawford Street when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup that was westbound on W. Crawford Street. The Chevrolet pickup then fled the scene north on S. Ninth Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

4 from Kentucky found with 20 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop in Barton County. Just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Two adults, four children injured in wreck west of Salina

Six people, including four children, were taken to Salina Regional Health Center Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Heather McClure, 30, of Tescott, was eastbound on State Street in a 2013 Dodge Durango when she got into a verbal altercation with a passenger, Traveil Lewis, 40, of Tescott. During the argument, the SUV crossed the road, went into the ditch, and came to rest in a field. The accident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: ID victim in fatal stabbing at home in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday following an altercation with another man in the yard of a home in Kansas City police said. Police on Saturday identified the victim as 28-year-old Darryl Gilland. A person of interest remains in custody as detectives work with prosecutors on charges, police said in a news release.
HOME, KS
Salina Post

Kansas inmates wait months for mental health treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Inmates with mental health issues are waiting months to get the medication and treatment they need to be deemed competent to assist in their own defense because a state hospital is so overtaxed. Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said the situation is so bad that the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police looking for white pickup that struck SFD vehicle, fled

Salina Police are attempting to locate a pickup that struck a Salina Fire Department vehicle and then fled the scene this morning. According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, a Salina Fire Department medical officer vehicle with lights and siren activated was southbound in the 600 block of S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn right to go westbound on W. Crawford Street when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup that was westbound on W. Crawford Street. The Chevrolet pickup then fled the scene north on S. Ninth Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

2 dead after 2 violent accidents in NW Kansas

ELLIS COUNTY—Two people included a northwest Kansas man died in two separate accidents early Sunday in northwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 3a.m. in Ellis County, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dalton Charles Hall, 20, Savoy, Illinois, was westbound on 8th Street in Hays at a high rate of speed.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

7 dead in crashes on Kansas highways over past three days

REPUBLIC COUNTY—It was a deadly weekend on Kansas highways. First responders worked seven fatal accidents across the state over the past three days. Just after 11a.m. Friday in Republic County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford van driven by Calvin L. Ricketts, 62, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 81 six miles north of Belleville.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy