CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

North Hunterdon over Pingry in Double OT - Girls soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nicole Wilson scored twice while Jodie VanDoren connected in the second overtime as North Hunterdon won at home, 4-3, over Pingry. Maddy Lesica tallied a goal and...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Bound Brook edges North Warren in OT - Girls soccer recap

Casey Miller scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Bound Brook edged North Warren 2-1 in Blairstown. The junior Miller opened up the scoring for Bound Brook (4-8) in the 57th minute after a goalless first half off an assist from Thiessen, who had both assists in the game. Junior...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Eastern over Camden Catholic- Girls soccer recap

Cami Silvestro scored twice for Eastern, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-0 win over Camden Catholic in Voorhees. Jolie Brancaccio assisted on both of Silvestro’s goals for Eastern (13-1). Alex Clark came up with eight saves to earn the shutout. Catie Paolini made 14 saves for...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan over Red Bank Regional - Girls soccer recap

Kaylyn Gull struck first and Isabella Geoghan and Nicole Hancheck each added a goal as Raritan won at home, 3-1, over Red Bank Regional. Brooke Gaetani dished an assist for Raritan (5-7), which led 1-0 at halftime. Red Bank Regional is now 6-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
RED BANK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
NJ.com

Ridgewood over Northern Highlands- Girls soccer recap

Kat Slott had a goal and an assist to help Ridgewood pick up a 3-1 win over Northern Highlands in Ridgewood. Mika Ben-Hur and Karen Gessman each had a goal for Ridgewood (10-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Paisley Tornatore made four saves to earn the shutout. Northern Highlands fell...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Drops Double-OT Heartbreaker in Girls Soccer

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team suffered a heartbreaking, double-overtime 1-0 loss to conference rival Mainland on Tuesday afternoon at Carey Stadium. Ocean City drops to 11-1, while Mainland improves to 9-2-1. It was the first loss Ocean City has suffered since September of 2019, breaking its 45-game...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls soccer recap

Mikayla Hall’s four-point match surged Hamilton West past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-0 in Trenton. Hall netted one goal and added two assists for Hamilton West (4-7). Morgan Bressler contributed a goal and an assist in the win, and Amanda Dennis also scored. In net, Isabella Celentano tallied seven saves for...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap

Bailey Olson had a goal and an assist in Bernards’ 2-1 victory over Mount St. Mary in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added a goal for Bernards (9-3) and Kayla Davis made 11 saves. Avery Longstreet scored the lone Mount St. Mary (6-4-2) goal and Natalie Leonardis had six saves. The N.J....
BERNARDS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Pingry
NJ.com

Collingswood over Woodbury - Girls soccer recap

Emi Waldron and Emma Baus produced one goal and one assist each for Collingswood in its 3-1 win over Woodbury in Collingswood. Emma Fox had the other goal for Collingswood (6-6) as Sidona Hackl-Gerenstein added an assist. Hannah Kunkle made two saves in the victory. Ivory Sills scored the goal...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Alberto Botello, Fathi Azeez and Olivier Hyppolite each logged a goal to edge North Brunswick past Carteret 3-1 on Monday in Carteret. North Brunswick improved to 12-1-2, while Carteret dropped to 2-12 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern Christian over Lodi- Girls soccer recap

Kirsten Braunius had a hat trick to lead Eastern Christian to a 3-0 win over Lodi in North Haledon. Sydney Heinold and Brooke Talsma each had an assist for Eastern Christian (5-7-1). Gabi Angelucci made three saves to earn the shutout. Jennifer Orellanna made three saves for Lodi (2-10). The...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville over North Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Sophomore Isabell Kronow registered a hat trick as Somerville overpowered North Plainfield 5-1 in North Plainfield. Junior Ally Peterson added a goal and two assists while sophomore Jordyn Hemmens chipped in with two assists for Somerville (5-4). Senior Sarah Schworn had a goal and junior Avery Owens put in an assist.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

North Bergen over Bloomfield - Girls Soccer Recap

Mia Rodriguez and Tatiana Nunez recorded one goal and one assist for North Bergen in its 4-2 win over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Marlene Segura and Amy Kim added one goal each for North Bergen, which broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the second half. The N.J. High School...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap

Luciana Rodrigues netted a hat trick for Immaculata in its 8-1 victory against Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Julia Kosiorek, Rebecca Bury, Alyssa Assante, Abigail Castano and Gianna Toto scored the other goals for Immaculata (8-2). Nikki Santos led the team in assists with two as Kosiorek, Assante, Bury, Devin Reeves and Isabelle Bariso each tallied one.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Pennsville over Schalick- Girls soccer recap

Kaitlyn Samuels scored a goal for Pennsville in a 1-0 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Ryane Wood assisted on Samuels’ goal for Pennsville (8-4). Carly Hayman made 10 saves for Schalick (7-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
SOCCER
NJ.com

No. 7 Westfield over Kearny- Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Martinez and Cat Angel each netted a goal for Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Kearny in Kearny. Chiara Cosenza and Kim DeFilippo each had an assist for Westfield (12-0-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Julia Araujo scored the lone goal for Kearny (5-4-2).
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Audubon - Girls soccer recap

Remi Newcomb, Jaci Gismondi, Janie Cross and Rachel Barford provided the goals as West Deptford won, 4-0, in an away game with Audubon. West Deptford (10-3-1) was up, 2-0, at halftime over Audubon (6-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
northwestgeorgianews.com

Old Tappan over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Morrissey and Natalie Carril each had a goal and an assist to lead Old Tappan to a 2-1 victory over Demarest in Old Tappan. Mackenzie Ward made eight saves for Old Tappan (7-3-3), which is unbeaten over its last five games with four shutouts. Victoria Constantine scored the lone...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Whippany Park over Parsippany - Girls soccer recap

Seniors Olyvia Serillo and Carly Schweighardt scored a goal apiece late in the second half to secure a 2-0 win over Parsippany in Whippany. Freshman Molly Mack chipped in with an assist for Whippany Park (8-3) while senior Jennie Paskert finished with eight saves. Parsippany fell to 6-4. The N.J....
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Mount St. Dominic over Paramus Catholic- Girls soccer recap

Caitlin Caufield and Gianna Mangilli each scored a pair of goals to pace Mount St. Dominic in a 4-1 win over Paramus Catholic in Caldwell. Maddie Natale, Maria Holevas, and Saheli Davitt each had an assist for Mount St. Dominic (6-7-1). Christina Piparo made two saves in the win. Paramus...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
163K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy