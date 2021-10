The Sid Jacobson JCC (SJJCC), the only full-service JCC on Long Island’s North Shore, is excited to announce this year’s annual Stronger Than Cancer 5K will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at the JCC in East Hills. All members of the community are invited to this family-friendly event where they can walk or run the JCC’s USATF certified course in East Hills.

