Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
From ‘Attack on Titan’ to ‘Death Note,’ here are the 10 best anime soundtracks, ranked
While anime isn’t for everyone, the medium’s stimulating collection of original soundtracks are enough to rouse viewers to fever pitch or give rise to an air of melancholy using songs imbued with poignance and longing. Depending on the sub-genre, anime soundtracks can inspire, motivate, or devastate. Regardless of which emotions these songs evoke, anime aficionados keep coming back for more. Even if it’s enduring heartbreak, forbidden romance, epic skirmish or everything in-between, there’s always killer music to heighten the impact of the visuals. When jaw-dropping animation meets aesthetic composition, Japanese anime transcends mere storytelling and becomes a groundbreaking testament to modern technology and human capability.
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the Framed answer today, September 6?
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another variant on the popular word game Wordle, but now it’s testing your knowledge of the depths of cinema — it’s Framed. Yes, it does seem like nearly every pocket of pop culture that one could be even remotely interested in has some form of Wordle variant to test fans’ knowledge. But Framed – which you can play here – stretches beyond the simple word-guessing game and introduces visuals. Now, you’re guessing screenshots, or as they’re more professionally known, frames. Inspired, right?
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]
Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts
The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’: the Rite of Sigin-tarâg, explained
In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second episode, the Rite of Sigin-tarâg has played an important part in the the story, and its origins are just as fascinating. Dwarves in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth epic have a rich history with their own customs. They are shorter than men and taller than Hobbits, and they’re especially hairy. In terms of temperament, they’re often stubborn, secretive with their ways, and they’re fierce warriors renowned for making their own equipment and weapons.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have found a huge CGI error in the latest episode
Coffee Cup Gate was but a minor hurdle in the storm of controversy that swept across the final season of Game of Thrones, but the gaffe nevertheless left a lasting impression on veterans and casual audiences alike. So much so, in fact, that everyone has their gaze fixed on House of the Dragon in case a bottle of Aquafina, a shredded Coke label, or any other modern-day prop pops up at any moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Howl at the moon with these top 10 werewolf flicks
Unlike vampire movies, there’s a considerable shortage of decent films when it comes to the genre of werewolves. Indeed, it seems that many werewolf films are characterized by poor acting, weak plots, and unfortunate special effects. However, there are still some gems out there, especially the older ones which still stun despite being slightly dated.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Star thinks titular creatures smell like canines
The House of the Dragon series is now well underway and fans so far seem to be enjoying their return to the Game of Thrones world. The show and its predecessor have been praised for their world-building based on the George R. R. Martin novels but there are some things that are never going to be fully tangible to the audience. Luckily one star of the show has some helpful references that may better allow us to immerse in the experience.
wegotthiscovered.com
An inferior star-stuffed sequel to a smash hit comedy reanimates on streaming
Seth MacFarlane is one of the modern masters of comedy — especially considering his hilarious mega-hit series Family Guy has run for over 20 seasons. Amidst the Fox sitcom’s highly-publicized success, MacFarlane turned his attention slightly to cinematic comedy when he made his directorial debut with 2012’s smash hit comedy Ted. With the film’s success, MacFarlane followed up with 2015’s far inferior sequel, Ted 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Rings of Power’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ combine to form Baby Gandalf
One of the most fun things about new shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the speculation about what characters from the original trilogy could potentially show up. One of the most speculative is the character of The Stranger. The Meteor Man, also known as...
wegotthiscovered.com
How Long Can Elves & Dwarves Live in ‘The Rings of Power?’
One of the most fascinating things about the Lord of the Rings franchise and the currently airing The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power series is the sheer number of different creatures that are seen wandering around the world, each with its own distinct biology and culture. And these differences influence the stories they are involved in.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ has reignited the flames of hate for the Lannisters
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode three. The families of Westeros have been around for centuries so their appearances in House of the Dragon aren’t a surprise. Still, the latest arrival of the Lannisters has reignited the flames of hate amongst the fandom. In...
Comments / 0